Sunday, June 6
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782529-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, June 7
ED-VENTURE SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 1928-526-1076; CAMPERS WILL DISCOVER HOW THEY CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR HOMELESS PETS THROUGH FUN ENCOUNTERS WITH A VARIETY OF ANIMAL AMBASSADORS AND HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES; https://go.evvnt.com/779290-0.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733098837.
Tuesday, June 8
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing | Grand Canyon Star Party: 9:30-10:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/mFu3OmrLOrM, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing | Grand Canyon Star PartyJoin us for a special Interactive Stargazing as we collaborate with the Grand Canyon Star Party! Lowell Observatory educators will be streaming live from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) at 9:30 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session. You can view the stream on our Youtube Channel and also on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lowellobservatory.After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via the YouTube and Facebook chat functions.It's stargazing, reimagined.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/mFu3OmrLOrM.
