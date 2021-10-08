Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 8
Hypnotherapy for Cancer Support: 2-3 p.m. Cancer Support Community of Arizona . Hypnotherapy for Cancer Patients- Free 60 Minute Zoom Workshop -Pain Relief • Nausea Control • Immune System Strengthening The Cancer Support Community of Arizona and Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapy have come together to offer multiple free online group hypnotherapy sessions to help cancer patients strengthen their immune systems. These free experiential online Zoom sessions will show people how you can activate the body's natural healing ability and strengthen your immune system by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy. More information at Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapy:https://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/cancer-workshop/ Craig Meriwether CHT-CMSClinical HypnotherapistCertified Medical Support Specialist Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapyhttps://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/ https://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/cancer-workshop/.
'Tango Shalom' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the entertaining and lighthearted new film "Tango Shalom" showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. From the director of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" comes a new favorite family that will dance its way into your heart. "Tango Shalom" features an award-winning ensemble cast including Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor, Joseph Bologna (in his final role), and Dancing with the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff. A Rabbi is about to discover that following his dreams can be rather unorthodox.When a Tango dancer (Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi Moshe (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition with her, there's one big problem, due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! But the prize money would save his school from bankruptcy. As they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith, Rabbi Moshe enlists the guidance of some surprising individuals while also handing the upcoming marriage of his brother (Claudio Laniado), the dueling mother-in-laws (Renée Taylor, Lainie Kazan), and his questioning wife (Judi Beecher). "Tango Shalom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 8-14. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11, 13 and 14. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Adventures of a Mathematician' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the heartwarming new film "Adventures of a Mathematician" showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Adventures of a Mathematician" tells the warmhearted story of Polish immigrant and mathematician Stan Ulam, who moved to the U.S. in the 1930s. Stan deals with the difficult losses of family and friends all while helping to create the hydrogen bomb and the first computer.The film is based on the autobiography "Adventures of a Mathematician" by Stanislaw Ulam. Cambridge, USA, 1942. Stan Ulam is a 30-year-old talented Polish Jewish mathematician, a good-looking bon vivant who is quick with a joke. Stan's life becomes complicated when he loses his fellowship at Harvard, but his best friend, the Hungarian genius Johnny von Neumann, quickly offers him a mysterious job which takes him to New Mexico.Stan moves to Los Alamos with Françoise, a French woman he meets and marries after a whirlwind romance. Surrounded by young, eccentric, charismatic immigrant scientists, Stan begins top secret work on a nuclear bomb that could potentially blow up the entire world.While desperately trying to help his sister flee Nazi-occupied Poland, Stan teams up with Johnny to create the first computer, giving birth to the digital age as Europe bursts into flames."Adventures of a Mathematician" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 8-14. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 10; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11, 13 and 14.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Go BIG for Parkinson's: 8 a.m.-noon; Health Professions, 208 E. Pine Knoll Drive, Flagstaff; $20; Go BIG for Parkinson's is a charity run/race organized by NAU doctorate of physical therapy students, to raise awareness and funds for those diagnosed with Parkinson's; https://go.evvnt.com/895946-0.
40th Annual Northern Arizona Tens Rugby Tournament: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thorpe Park, 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; (928)380-6346; 40th Annual Northern Arizona Tens Rugby Tournament. Mens, Womens, Old Boys and College teams to compete at Thorpe Park. Free. Social at Orpheum after the international on field action. Happy fun time; https://go.evvnt.com/858653-0.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor flea and artisan market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782508-0.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28* for Adults (18 and older) and $17* for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021-77204681?cmp=39-34-464039.
'Boris Godunov' Met Live Opera: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will officially kick off with Modest Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" on Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be one show at 10 a.m., a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met!Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production. Bass René Pape reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky's masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth's affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself. The Met Live Opera's "Boris Godunov" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Season tickets for the entire 15th Anniversary season of the Met Live Operas are also available. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$25 general admission; $22 members; $15 students. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
