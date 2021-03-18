Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, March 18
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 1-3 p.m. JW Powell/Lone Tree, Flagstaff. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Meet at JW Powell/Lonetree at 1:00 pm and then around 2:00 pm we will venture to Peakview Pullout, off HWY 180, just before Snowbowl Rd. Both locations are popular sledding spots and tend to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov.
NAMI Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; The National Alliance on Mental Illness peer-led support group for individuals experiencing a mental health condition and for those who love and support them; https://go.evvnt.com/752074-0.
Vibrant Pinterest Night: 6-8 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Thursday March 18th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vibrant-pinterest-night-tickets-142773887541.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, March 19
Family Friday: Learning to see with Mary-Russell: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; 928-774-5211; This Friday we visit Mary-Russell’s home and art studio to learn about her life and try an art activity inspired by MRFC; https://go.evvnt.com/735154-0.
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Friday fish fry; https://go.evvnt.com/750563-0.
"The Affair" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the dramatic new film "The Affair" showing March 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Adapted from British author Simon Mawer's acclaimed novel "The Glass Room" and inspired by the dramatic events of the 20th century and the birth of an iconic architectural gem, the Tugendhat Villa in Brno, "The Affair" tells a story of love, friendship and life-shaping decisions. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Supernova" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the acclaimed new drama "Supernova" showing March 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Supernova" stars Academy Award-winner Colin Firth and Academy Award-nominee Stanley Tucci. From writer and director Harry Macqueen comes "Supernova,"a heartrending modern love story about a couple struggling with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia who take a road trip together to reconnect with friends, family and places from their past. Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) have spent 20 years together, and they are as passionately in love as they have ever been. But in the two years since Tusker was diagnosed with early onset dementia, their lives have had to change. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
