"Supernova" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the acclaimed new drama "Supernova" showing March 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Supernova" stars Academy Award-winner Colin Firth and Academy Award-nominee Stanley Tucci. From writer and director Harry Macqueen comes "Supernova,"a heartrending modern love story about a couple struggling with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia who take a road trip together to reconnect with friends, family and places from their past. Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) have spent 20 years together, and they are as passionately in love as they have ever been. But in the two years since Tusker was diagnosed with early onset dementia, their lives have had to change. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.