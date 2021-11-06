Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Holiday Fair: 9 a.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come by and shop for unique gifts made by local artisans. Supports Veteran services and American Legion programs. Sellers: Please call for booths.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Sunday, Nov. 7
NAU Global Cabaret: 3 p.m., Firecreek Coffee Company, 22 W. Route 66. Join the NAU Global Languages & Cultures Department for a night of poetry, prose, music and other art from around the world as performed by members of the NAU community. This event is free and open to the public.
Ballroom Dancing Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff, 1798 W. Route 66. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn and practice social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. This week a Cha Cha lesson will be taught, Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles, couples, and students welcome. No partner needed. Cost $5.
Holiday Charcuterie Boards: 4 p.m., Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66. Our VIY Series continues with nutrition graduate and mead slinger, Emma Bowers! $15 *Limited to 10 people* 21+ Event. The Viking It Yourself (VIY) series continues into the holiday season. Come learn from nutritionist Emma how to put together a balanced charcuterie board or box that will surely impress! The class includes instruction, a take home charcuterie with all the fixins, plus a glass of mead during the class. All for $15! Sign up ahead of time by stopping by the Mead Hall or calling 928-266-0425 during business hours
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.