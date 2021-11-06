Holiday Charcuterie Boards: 4 p.m., Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66. Our VIY Series continues with nutrition graduate and mead slinger, Emma Bowers! $15 *Limited to 10 people* 21+ Event. The Viking It Yourself (VIY) series continues into the holiday season. Come learn from nutritionist Emma how to put together a balanced charcuterie board or box that will surely impress! The class includes instruction, a take home charcuterie with all the fixins, plus a glass of mead during the class. All for $15! Sign up ahead of time by stopping by the Mead Hall or calling 928-266-0425 during business hours

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

