Tuesday, July 14
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | First Light for the QWSSI Instrument with Dr. Gerard van Belle: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/V712LoDV8wY, Flagstaff. Lowell Astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle has developed a brand-new telescope instrument that uses state-of-the-art high-speed imagers to try to beat the blurring effects of the Earth's atmosphere. This instrument, QWSSI (pronounced "quizzy"), has just been mounted onto a telescope for the first time and achieved "first light," a special astronomical milestone for new instruments that indicates that the first starlight photons have been collected by its detectors. hcraig@lowell.edu, 928-774-3358. https://lowell.edu.
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor at azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov.
Wednesday, July 22
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-0558. 10:45 a.m. Tickets $4. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues.
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 928-863-0595. 2-3 p.m., Tickets $8. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928-556-1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
