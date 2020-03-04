Wednesday Lenten Services at the Crossroads: 6-8 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 North 4th Street, Flagstaff. During this Lenten season, every Wednesday Beginning March 4th thru April 1st we will have an Lenten Supper at 6 pm, with a service at 7 pm. Join us for At the Crossroads, a special series of services for the season of Lent. Each service in the series reveals in some way how Christ and his cross lead us to decide the path of God's will in our many crossroads in life. In the Ash Wednesday service in this series the psalmist David reaches the crossroads of confession and confesses his sins to the Lord. We are called to confess our sins to the Son of David and find forgiveness in him. The service includes an Imposition of Ashes, readings from Scripture, a children's sermon, a sermon dialog with David and hymns that help us to see the direction we must take at the crossroads of confession. Peace Lutheran Church, plcflagstaff@gmail.com, http://peacelutheranflagstaff.org.