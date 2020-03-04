Wednesday, March 4
Flagstaff Cloud Appreciators Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N 4th St Ste 5, Flagstaff. An event for anyone who loves clouds and learning about the beauty above us every day in the sky. This meeting will have a special emphasis on the beautiful optical effects associated with clouds such as rainbows, ice halos sun dogs and more. Presentations will include time lapse videos of local cloudscapes by Michael Stump, and slideshows by two local meteorologists. David Blanchard will present Rainbows, Coronas, Glories, and More. All these are caused by both simple and complex interactions of sunlight on water droplets. With photographs and graphical aids, we'll take a quick look at how these optical effects form. Brian Klimowski's Ice Crystals will explain how these can create marvelous optical effects in the atmosphere. We'll take a look at some beautiful ice halo configurations observed in the area and investigate the science behind how they formed. tom@tombean.com, 928 779-4381.
Williams Archaeology Month Lecture Series: 6-7 p.m. Sultana Theatre, 301 WEst Historic Route 66, Williams . March 4,11,18,25 Sultana Theatre W.Historic Route 66, Williams, AZMarch 4: South Kaibab Zone archaeologist Neil Weintraub will discuss highlights from 30 years of working with volunteers, partners, and tribes to help conserve and preserve the rich history of the Kaibab National Forest. March 11: Author and historian Barbara Jaquay will discuss the role that Williams played in the sheep industry in Arizona. Learn how sheep were brought into the area in the 1870s and remain part of its economic base today. March 18: Kay Lauster of the Chino Valley Historical Society will present on Fred Harvey and the history of his association with Del Rio Springs farm in Chino Valley, 1909 to 1956. March 25: Historian Susan Deaver Olberding will present on how the United States Forest Service shaped Arizona. She will discuss Forest Service policy and the challenges of its multiple use mission. Her book, Stewards of the Forest and Range: A History of the USFS in Arizona, will be available for purchase. https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd703594.pdf.
Wednesday Lenten Services at the Crossroads: 6-8 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 North 4th Street, Flagstaff. During this Lenten season, every Wednesday Beginning March 4th thru April 1st we will have an Lenten Supper at 6 pm, with a service at 7 pm. Join us for At the Crossroads, a special series of services for the season of Lent. Each service in the series reveals in some way how Christ and his cross lead us to decide the path of God's will in our many crossroads in life. In the Ash Wednesday service in this series the psalmist David reaches the crossroads of confession and confesses his sins to the Lord. We are called to confess our sins to the Son of David and find forgiveness in him. The service includes an Imposition of Ashes, readings from Scripture, a children's sermon, a sermon dialog with David and hymns that help us to see the direction we must take at the crossroads of confession. Peace Lutheran Church, plcflagstaff@gmail.com, http://peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Guayakí Yerba Mate presents ASCENSION TOUR with Liquid Stranger: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. In an ever-evolving universe, the art of maintaining complete and total fluidity is the most necessary key for survival. Renowned for his metamorphic capabilities and expertly crafted sonic adventures, Liquid Stranger has mastered his ability to slip in and out of genres all while honing his own personal style. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, $22.00-$32.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/guayak-yerba-mate-presents-ascension-tour-with-liquid-stranger-86590272837/.
Free Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m. Hal Jensen Recreation Center, 2403 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. Join us for a free Home Energy Efficiency Workshop! In this one hour workshop CozyHome, City of Flagstaff-Sustainability, Water Services and Community Code Compliance will teach you how you can make your home more energy efficient, save money and stay cozy! Each household in attendance will recieve a supply kit to help you get started. Our team will also give you a comprehensive instruction sheet on how to utilize the supplies in your home. RSVP to Maggie Twomey at 213-2144 or Mtwomey@flagstaffaz.gov http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/homes.
Thursday, March 5
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 3000 North Fourth St. Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Sedona Muses of MNA lecture: Canyon del Muerto Rock Art: 9:30-11 a.m. Sedona United Methodist Church Hall, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona. With Beauty Around: Canyon del Muerto Rock Art Documentation Project,with Evelyn Billo and Bob Mark. 9:30 a.m. coffee; 10 a.m. program, Sedona United Methodist Church Hall. $5 for non-members.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues or those who can't do traditional yoga. Come check it out, have fun and get stretching. Every Wednesday and Thursday. 928-699-0558. $4.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S Paseo del Flag. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. No previous experience is needed—capoeira is for anybody, at any age. We welcome and invite beginners to any of our kids classes. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics and music. $15. http://capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m. Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E Butler Ave Ste 200. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S Gillenwater Dr. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
Spread the Word - Not the Weeds; Post-Museum Fire Treatment of Invasive Plants, a talk by Jan Busco: 6-7:30 p.m. Montoya Center, 245 Thorpe Rd. Fire will cause more than burned trees and the increased possibility of floods. It can also open up areas to non-native invasive plants. Jan will discuss a grant the Arboretum received to prevent the spread of non-native invasive weeds on the watershed of the Rio de Flag adjacent to the Museum Fire. www.friendsoftheriodeflag.org/.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom. On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. restoringhozho2020@gmail.com.
Free Income Tax Preparation: 4-7 p.m. College America, 399 South Malpais Ln, 2nd Floor. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. Volunteer Tax Counselors are IRS-certified at the advanced level Call (928)919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagtaff.setmore.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Guitar Class for Fun: 4-5 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Story Card Class: 1-2:30 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti invites you to tell your story by creating simple collages that depict your life at various stages. She provides prompts for a brief paragraph which adds meaning to the collage card. It's easy, fun, and a great way to leave a legacy of your life. Tell about family, friends, travel, and work--everything about you. Donations are appreciated to cover the cost of all materials provided. biobalance240@charter.net, 507-990-3888.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music. Our biweekly adults class is the main class we offer. $15. http://capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Drop In to Mindfulness Meditation: 6:30-8:15 p.m. Flagstaff Federated Community Church, Room 24, Upstairs, 400 W. Aspen Ave. Come and go anytime. Free and open to all levels of experience and any (or no) religion. https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Drop%20In%20to%20Mindfulness%2C%20Flagstaff.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. (928) 606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life, with so many changes unfolding. Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Mindful meditation, sharing and a short weekly activity. Free and open to the public. Thursday mornings. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Lego Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of building challenges. You bring the imagination, we'll supply the LEGOs. Ages 5-12. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Pajama Storytime: 6-6:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Get your wiggles out before bedtime! Support child's brain development through stories and songs. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.