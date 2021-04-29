Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, April 29
Ask the Author: Seeing Arizona, Imagining Mars: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; Mars has captivated generations of scientists and the general public. In 1894, Percival Lowell brought his telescope to Flagstaff. Learn how Arizona inspired his theories about Mars; https://go.evvnt.com/760019-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, April 30
Kabbalat Shabbat Service via Zoom: 7-8:30 p.m. Enjoy Virtual Kabbalat Shabbat Serviceswith Rabbi NinaWelcome Shabbat together with a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Emerita Nina Perlmutter, this Friday, April 30th at 7 p.m.(MST). We look forward to celebrating Shabbat with you!Topic: Kabbalat Shabbat with Rabbi NinaJoin Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/9251986075?pwd=UjhVYSthK010OGFkZW5nTWlodmRsZz09 Meeting ID: 925 198 6075Passcode: 2yX1ms; Meeting ID: 925 198 6075; Passcode: 232559Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kei2DMsW5r Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org; http://www.levshalomaz.org.
Fish Fry: 5-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/759241-0.
Flagstaff High School Performing Arts Presents: The Pirates of Penzance: 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.; Flagstaff High School, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 814-806-7076; $10; Flagstaff High School Performing Arts presents Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance!; https://go.evvnt.com/764488-0.
"Four Good Days" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Four Good Days" showing April 30-May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Director Rodrigo García is a master of empathy, and his confident direction guides two exceptionally nuanced performances by Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in this powerful film inspired by a true story. A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in "Four Good Days," an emotional rollercoaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" showing April 30-May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Go inside the hearts and minds of the "Sesame Street" creators, artists, and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children's series in television history. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television with furry characters, catchy songs, and a diverse cast. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
