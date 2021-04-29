"Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" showing April 30-May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Go inside the hearts and minds of the "Sesame Street" creators, artists, and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children's series in television history. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television with furry characters, catchy songs, and a diverse cast. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.