Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 1
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918000043.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Revoicing Disability—Vignettes as Approaches to; 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics;
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, July 2
Whoa Man..an unexpected camping experience: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; July 2, Flagstaff; $25; https://whoaman.info; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whoa-manan-unexpected-camping-experience-tickets-149162433855.
Rockin' the Paradise (Styx Tribute) - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 6-10 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $40 to $50; Revisit the many sounds of "Styx" during an evening of tribute excellence delivered by "Rockin' the Paradise"; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rockin-the-paradise-styx-tribute-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157185168069.
Fourth of July Country Music Festival: 6 p.m.- 6 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $35 to $55; Fourth of July Country Music Festival at The Museum Club; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-of-july-country-music-festival-tickets-156792700187.
'The God Committee' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The God Committee" showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, "The God Committee" is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya. An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. On a winter morning in 2014, a donor heart arrives at a New York hospital. The recipient unexpectedly dies on the operating table, forcing an organ transplant committee to convene with one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of a team of doctors, including: Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Queen Bees' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the award-winning comedy "Queen Bees" showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Queen Bees" was the highest-rated film by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the Audience Choice Best Comedy Award. It is making a theatrical return by popular demand! The film boasts an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast, including Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin and Christopher Lloyd." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
