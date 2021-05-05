Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, May 5
May First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Make your first shooting experience fun, safe and educational at our First Shots Class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-first-shots-tickets-151560518591.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, May 5th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-152419925099.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, May 6
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us on Thursday, May 6th at noon for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Probate and Estate Planning: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Eliza Daley Read of Mangum, Wall, Stoops & Warden, PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Is My House Historic, or Just Old? 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Have you ever wondered about the history of your house? Join us for an informative discussion on how to research homes and properties in Tucson and surrounding areas. Useful for all areas in Arizona!; https://go.evvnt.com/774852-0.
