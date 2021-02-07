Preserving Arizona COVID-19 Stories: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-387-5363; Free; Join us for an introduction to the “Journal of the Plague Year”, a joint project to collect and preserve pandemic history. Learn how you can contribute to this archive of digital media and stories; https://go.evvnt.com/733983-0 .

"The Artist's Wife" Flagstaff Premiere: 7-8:45 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new drama "The Artist's Wife" on Wednesday, Feb. 10 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in "The Artist's Wife".The Artist's Wife" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.