Tuesday, Feb. 9
Body Wisdom Qigong: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928 525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Changing Parenting Time: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Steven D. Wolfson of Dickinson Wright PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Northern Arizona Solar Co-op Informational Webinar:6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2141; Join Sustainability Program staff and community members like you for this FREE webinar and Q&A about solar technology and the benefits of going solar through the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op; https://go.evvnt.com/731560-0.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries:2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/731049-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Parents Guide to Court Dependency: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Katie Rogers of Southern Arizona Legal Aid if your child was removed from the home by the Department of Child Safety online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Virtual College Fair: 10-11:30 a.m.; Flagstaff, 1124 S. Knoles Drive.; 623-910-5610; Join the Northern Arizona College Resource Center and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency for a virtual college fair, highlighting local trade schools and community colleges; https://go.evvnt.com/731490-0.
Preserving Arizona COVID-19 Stories: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-387-5363; Free; Join us for an introduction to the “Journal of the Plague Year”, a joint project to collect and preserve pandemic history. Learn how you can contribute to this archive of digital media and stories; https://go.evvnt.com/733983-0.
"The Artist's Wife" Flagstaff Premiere: 7-8:45 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new drama "The Artist's Wife" on Wednesday, Feb. 10 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in "The Artist's Wife".The Artist's Wife" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
