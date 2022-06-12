Wheelin' and dealin': Cosmic Cycles celebrates 50 years of outfitting Flagstaff cyclists (copy)

With a seemingly endless maze of maintained trail systems to explore and mild summer weather, it would be more surprising if Flagstaff did not have a robust biking community. But luckily for residents and visitors, Cosmic Cycles has been here to outfit riders since 1972.

“The bike industry has gone through waves in town and throughout the nation and the world, but I really do think it comes down to just really enjoying riding bikes in Flagstaff,” owner Scott Heinsius said of the shop’s longevity.

Fifty years since it was established by Elson Miles, Cosmic remains a go-to resource for many. The bike shop began its legacy on South San Francisco Street and relocated to a few different storefronts north of the tracks before settling into its current location on West Birch Ave. Centrally located across from Wheeler Park and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, it’s the ideal home base for adventurers of all skill levels.

Mountain bikers and casual road cyclists alike benefit from the expertise of Cosmic staff, whether that’s getting recommendations for the best parts to purchase for DIY repairs and upgrades, or simply dropping off their bike for repairs and tune-ups as needed. Rentals are also offered, allowing people to test ride something new or just get out on the trails during a quick weekend trip.

“I think people get on a nice bike that's been taken care of and tuned up properly and they're stoked. We've started to increase rentals a lot these last couple weeks and people come back and they're just blissed out,” Heinsius said with a laugh.

Before hitting the trails for the season or returning to regular bike commuting, Heinsius encourages folks to check for common issues such as flat tires, holes in tubes, thin brake pads and squeaky chains.

“It's common for bikes to sit in the garage for a lot of people during the wintertime,” he said. “I think for most people it's those few basic hurdles they need to get over to get back on their bike and it can be really as simple at times as just adding air to your tires. These bikes we see are in all kinds of different states of disrepair and we're pretty honest with how we treat people, so if we don't need to spend $400 on someone's bike, we won't try to force it on them.”

Beyond selling, renting and doing repairs, Cosmic has been an integral part of the biking community through its involvement with the Flagstaff Biking Organization, support of other organizations like the nonprofit Lefty Loosey Bike Co-op and advocacy for new trail development as well as maintenance of current trails.

“Flagstaff's really a mountain bike town at its heart,” Heinsius said. “I've personally been in the bike industry here for almost 20 years and have seen the evolution of how people ride bikes and where they're going in the woods.

“When I first moved here, it was sort of like cowboy riding,” he continued. “There were established trails, but it was pretty old school and you could get lost easily, so you had to have someone show you the way. Now it's becoming a lot more established.”

And there are trails for everyone to explore throughout Flagstaff. Beginners will enjoy the alternating asphalt and hard-packed dirt of the 50-plus-mile FUTS while those looking for something a little more challenging yet still casual can check out the Fort Valley Trail System as a choose-your-own-adventure trip or Campbell Mesa Loop off of Country Club. For experienced riders, technical routes abound on the Arizona Trail and Schultz Creek Trail. To get a feel for a classic Flagstaff technical downhill, Heinsius recommends Sunset Trail on Mount Elden.

“We are just so lucky to have hundreds of miles of trails and dirt roads everywhere,” he said. “I think people will always realize the value of that. Whether they're visiting or moving here or they've lived here for 30 years, I think that's one of the coolest parts about living in Flagstaff.”

Cosmic Cycles is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 123 W. Birch Ave., Ste. 106. Call (928) 779-1092, email info@cosmiccycles.com or visit www.cosmiccycles.comfor more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0