The contours of Flagstaff: Three local homes show variety of living

Pine Canyon contemporary

Many of the homes of Pine Canyon—one of Flagstaff’s keystone luxury residential developments and a premier golf community—have long held a connection to the mountain lodge aesthetic. This includes prominent stone features, exposed wood and beams, and rustic and custom ironwork. This architectural design has been a common sight among the top dwellings of Flagstaff, where the snowy peaks and towering pines have drawn designs toward the high-end dream cabin.

Symmetry Companies, which owns and manages Pine Canyon, launched a new phase of the development in 2020, however, with an eye toward a different look. Coconino Ridge offers a model home and developed home to begin this 32-lot section of the golf community. Its models, which have a standard design that homeowners can build from, features a more modern look.

“We consider these homes to be ‘mountain contemporary,’” Tiffany Cox, marketing coordinator with Symmetry Companies, said of the designs in a 2020 interview. “When the developers thought about Coconino Ridge, they wanted something different from the traditional lodge mountain home, so they went with more of a contemporary feel.

The model home features the Coronado floor plan, one of five basic floor plans of Coconino Ridge. With three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, it features a mix of standards and upgrades, and, like a number of lots, borders the Coconino National Forest. Still others share their boundary with a Flagstaff Urban Trail connector route, taking hikers and bikers southeast-bound toward the Arizona Trail and Fisher Point.

The floor plan mostly exists as a single level, though the model includes a bonus room over the garage.

“Coconino Ridge is set up as a semi-custom home development, where the basic floor plans offer a variety of possibilities and upgrades,” Cox said.

The main floor includes a master suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, expansive bay windows that look out to the forests, a standalone tub and separate shower in the master bathroom with a connection to the outdoor patio area. Adjacent to the master is a hallway half-bathroom and guest room with its own bathroom. The third bedroom is located in another hallway off the kitchen and near the full-sized laundry room.

The home’s primary feature is the open living space with a kitchen, wine bar, dining and living area featuring a large fireplace. The model version has pocket doors that open the living space more fully to the outdoor, where the extensive patio includes a built-in grill and additional nothing-but-forest views beyond.

The home’s finishing and designs for the model and the rest of Coconino Ridge arrive courtesy of interior design firm Monarch & Maker, based near Houston.

Learn more about Coconino Ridge, Pine Canyon, and all of its happenings at www.pinecanyon.net.

In the name of history

In the midst of a renovation at 720 W. Birch Avenue, a series of notes appeared near the home’s front porch. On the doorbell and mail slot, someone had stuck two pieces of masking tape, each with the word “SAVE” written in all caps in black marker. These small signs for the contractors stood as a metaphor for the whole project.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow is a modest affair, but loaded with history, charm and potential. It bears resemblance to a home that might show up on an HGTV renovation special. Tagline: Cute property in need of love, nestled in the heart of a historic district near the downtown of a small and vibrant city.

“A lot of Flagstaff residents, the people who helped build and establish this town, lived in modest homes like this,” Duffie Westheimer of the Townsite Community Land Trust, said. “Most of the beautiful mansions are gone. This is what remains because it’s what is relevant and needed in this community. It represents the aesthetics and materials available to the people who lived here.”

In the spring of 2020, the Land Trust embarked on ushering 720 W. Birch into its next success story. The Trust has already restored several historic homes in Townsite Historic Overlay District, though locals might know it as that charming neighborhood west of downtown. Sandwiched between the downtown library and Thorpe Park, the city blocks here feature homes that are more than a century old—though Westheimer explained how the area has struggled to maintain character given some of the less historic properties and buildouts constructed in recent years.

“We needed a local historic district to preserve the character,” Westheimer said. “The district has been really good for the neighborhood. We need a way to have regular folk live here. So, I learned about the community land trust model, and I started it. Otherwise, we might end up with nothing but rentals and vacation properties … And then you have a community where you don’t know your neighbors.”

The Townsite Community Land Trust essentially holds a property as part of a trust, meaning the land itself is under the nonprofit’s ownership while they find a first-time buyer to purchase the home. The buyer, following an orientation class, agrees to terms that both keep the house owner-occupied and affordable.

The Birch Avenue home sits one block east of Thorpe Park, by the trails and forests of Mars Hill. The small home that’s big on charisma dates back to the 1920s. A Mexican family that immigrated to Flagstaff in 1919 became its most long-term homeowners. Westheimer said the descendants of the family are excited to see the home preserved and remain owner-occupied.

The layout places the living and dining area up front in a large open space that features a fireplace and multiple windows looking out onto the street. To the right, a doorway leads to the east side of the home and its two bedrooms.

On the west side, the home’s kitchen is cozy but practical. The Trust added cabinetry and sturdy fixtures and features. They retained some of its historic aspects, such as the fold-away ironing board built into the wall. Behind the kitchen at the back of the home is a sun room that also offers the space and setup for a laundry area. The space opens up to a backyard filled with original apples trees and “plenty of space for a garden,” Westheimer noted.

The garage offers one of the more curious features of the property—and one of the more challenging projects for the contractors. The family built it from stones likely gathered from nearby forest lands. The structure also included recycled windows thought to have been removed from another home when it was demolished or remodeled, as the windows appear to date back to the 1880s or 1890s.

“[This garage] shows that, at one time, you could go out in the woods and pick out stone and build whatever you wanted,” Westheimer said. “We’ve went to great lengths to save this garage. You notice it’s leaning a little bit. They did not do any reinforcement of masonry structures.”

She and the members of the Trust hope to keep the home sturdy and thriving for another hundred years—a place that local families can call their own.

“We are not going for luxury, we are going for longevity. We want a good, stable home that is energy efficient,” Westheimer said.

Munds Park rustic

When one thinks about home, it evokes feelings of warmth and coziness. Although trends have been leaning toward modern and spacious in recent years, one home in Munds Park, built by Green Mountain Construction Inc. and designed by Architectural Design Studio, combines the best of both worlds.

“He was more interested in traditional rustic mountain and she was more like farmhouse and contemporary modern mountain, so we tried to incorporate some really rustic elements like the fireplace and more modern like the white shiplap,” Aude Stang, owner and principal architect at ADS, said of the homeowners. “I think we managed to come up with something that they both can enjoy.”

The end result for the Munds Park home (completed in 2019) is roughly 2,300 square feet of comfort with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two additional bunk bed sleeping spaces set into the wall in the upstairs loft. Every nook is used for storage, with sunken cabinets featured in the master bathroom, an open coat closet in the front hallway for guests and multiple sliding doors to conserve space.

The backyard faces Odell Lake, and the patio offers comfort for any weather with a third of the space fully covered for rainy gatherings, another section partially covered and one open to blue skies. An accordion window above the kitchen sink opens up to bar seating, creating the perfect place to serve guests food and drinks. The open floor plan inside blends the kitchen space into the dining and living rooms before a partially floating staircase leads to the upstairs loft that overlooks the fireplace below.

And energy efficiency is one of the guiding principles of Green Mountain Construction. Features like fiberglass windows, spray foam insulation and heat pump technology for heating and cooling earned the Munds Park home a Sustainable Building Award from the Coconino County Sustainable Building Program.

Local materials were used for the design whenever possible, with cabinets made by Sharp Custom Woodworking, tile sourced from Flagstaff Tile and Stone, countertop by Stone Creations and local Malpais basalt lining the fireplace as well as accent columns on the exterior.

