The art of language: Indigenous names paint pictures of the past

The history of language has been a subject of study for centuries. Language is what brings people together, it is what harbors communication and understanding. Language can also set people apart and highlight differences between communities, cultures and generations. It gived6 us insight into how early communities lived, survived and communicated.
Even here in Flagstaff, language can reflect major changes happening in the community and environment.
Before the first permanent non-Native settlement in 1876, Flagstaff was inhabited by more than 10 Native American tribes, according to the Museum of Northern Arizona. Today, Flagstaff is still inhabited by Acoma, Dilzhe’e Apache, Diné (Navajo), Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Southern Paiute, Southern Ute, Yavapai and Zuni people, and tribal lands cover more than 31,000-square miles of Flagstaff. The language spoken by the early inhabitants still lingers throughout the region.
For example, we can look at a few of the indigenous names for the San Francisco Peaks to see what has evolved in the past centuries. According to Robert Breunig, President Emeritus of the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Hopi name for the San Fransisco Peaks is Nuvatukya’ovi, which roughly translates to “snow peak.”
The Navajo people refer to them as Dookʼoʼoosłííd, which translates to “the summit that never melts” or “the mountain peak that never thaws,” according to Darrell Marks, Flagstaff High School's Indigenous Academic Advisor. The indigenous names for the San Francisco Peaks show a major transition along with a nod to climate change and how the mountain has evolved over the past centuries.
“There’s a cultural memory embedded in the names that tell you that they were here and that they were using the landscape,” Breunig explained. “For the descriptive name of the peaks, it translates and refers to the snow on the mountain all year round. But this is really interesting because there’s not snow up there anymore all year round and things are changing. That was the past circumstance.”
Marks explained that the San Francisco Peaks are one of four sacred mountains in Navajo Culture. The peaks are an important part of their ceremonies, prayers and serve as a resource. However, the mountains have also become a resource for the Flagstaff community in addition to the Northern Arizona environment and wildlife. Marks said they have seen the mountain take a huge shift, due to the draining of resources by the Flagstaff community. The mountain’s water is also used by Arizona Snowbowl, which uses treated wastewater to make artificial snow. The Navajo tribes, along with several others, appealed to the Supreme Court about this decision in 2009, which was turned down. This use of mountain water is a sore spot for the Navajo tribe, who holds the mountain and its resources sacred.
Marks also explained that the western renaming of the mountain and its peaks, like Agassiz Peak, are not names that reflect the tribes, but rather take away from them. In forums, class discussions, chapter meetings and ceremonies, Marks said he has heard this concern repeated throughout his community.
The name Agassiz is especially problematic due to its namesake, Louis Agassiz. The Swiss scientist was popular in the 1840s and promoted the racist myth of polygenism, which posits that there are biologically distinct races of people who can be ranked by development, with white Europeans at the top and Blacks at the bottom.
A downtown street and other Flagstaff items bearing his name have been renamed in recent years, following the lead of other cities and institutions throughout the country.
“When given the opportunities to be heard regarding the mountain, many people have expressed their concerns and pain of those renamings,” Marks said. “The Peaks have their own names within each community. The current western names do not honor or respect the mountains or their very important roles in our various societies. The current names only continue to perpetuate the violence and abuse that these Native American communities feel and experience. This has been spoken about and echoed from the children to the elders.”
Beyond the mountain, Marks and elders from the Navajo community have seen Arizona change in many other ways. Another environmental change they have noticed is Arizona’s lack of citrus trees that once stood tall.
“I’ve lived in Arizona all my life and I remember coming to Flagstaff in the summer as a child and I would have to wear a jacket,” Marks said. “I remember going down into Phoenix and there was a lot of farms and orchards and it would get really sticky, and I’d have to take a shower almost every day because of all of the humidity. I used to be able to smell citrus trees when you drive into what is now New River. You could smell the trees and you wouldn’t even need to be close to them yet, 15 miles away and you could smell them. I’ve talked to elders who say that you could smell citrus by Sunset Point.”
Marks said these memories could not be further from what we have today.
“I could now drive all the way through Phoenix and you don’t smell citrus anymore – you don’t feel that humidity anymore,” Marks said. “You feel the dry heat because all of those trees have been replaced with concrete.”
The change in Flagstaff’s population over the past decades also greatly impacted how the indigenous languages of Flagstaff tell a story. For example, the Navajo word for Flagstaff, Kinłánídi refers to a place called many houses. Only two places share this Navajo name, according to Navajo Word Of The Day – Durango, Colo. and Flagstaff.
“Even Flagstaff itself – before it was ever settled by colonizers, before the railroad came through before all of that happened – it was still home to 14 plus tribes,” Marks said. “Yes, you could take a step back and look at Flagstaff and say, ‘yeah, there’s a lot of houses but that’s not what we were talking about. We were saying ‘look at all these people.’ They speak different languages, they have different customs, they have different beliefs. All of these homes that they live in all together. Many homes.”
Since then, Flagstaff’s population has shifted immensely between the growth at Northern Arizona University, shifts in the industry and more. And, for some areas, this growth has pushed out traditional Native American culture and communities.
“Now that’s something that has changed in Flagstaff, we don’t have a lot of representation of different communities living in Flagstaff,” Marks said. “It’s not predominant, it’s not significant as it once was. We have the Havasupai that lived in downtown Flagstaff. We have the Navajo that lived over by what is now NAU. We have the Hopi that lived over by what is now the mall. They’re not living there the same way they were before. There is one dominant community that is there and it’s changed that landscape.”
While these are only a few examples of the history packed into the indigenous languages of Flagstaff, there are many other similar examples that could be discovered. To learn more about Flagstaff’s tribes, and their languages, head over to the Museum of Northern Arizona website and check out the Native Peoples of the Colorado Plateau exhibit.
