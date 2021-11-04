The art of language: Indigenous names paint pictures of the past

“I’ve lived in Arizona all my life and I remember coming to Flagstaff in the summer as a child and I would have to wear a jacket,” Marks said. “I remember going down into Phoenix and there was a lot of farms and orchards and it would get really sticky, and I’d have to take a shower almost every day because of all of the humidity. I used to be able to smell citrus trees when you drive into what is now New River. You could smell the trees and you wouldn’t even need to be close to them yet, 15 miles away and you could smell them. I’ve talked to elders who say that you could smell citrus by Sunset Point.”

Marks said these memories could not be further from what we have today.

“I could now drive all the way through Phoenix and you don’t smell citrus anymore – you don’t feel that humidity anymore,” Marks said. “You feel the dry heat because all of those trees have been replaced with concrete.”

The change in Flagstaff’s population over the past decades also greatly impacted how the indigenous languages of Flagstaff tell a story. For example, the Navajo word for Flagstaff, Kinłánídi refers to a place called many houses. Only two places share this Navajo name, according to Navajo Word Of The Day – Durango, Colo. and Flagstaff.