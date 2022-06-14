Summer MLM TOC

SUMMER 2022
COVER STORY
8 How Flagstaff lives
Three area homes show variety of style and living in Northern Arizona; from modern to rustic, historic to brand new.
DEPARTMENTS
__________________________
MATTERS OF TASTE
12 Atria expands Flagstaff's culinary tapestry with modern twists on age-old classics.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
15 2022 kitchen trends.
16 Our local home improvement directory helps you decide which businesses and services to choose based on the 2021 Best of Flag winners.
18 When to hire a professional to help with your home project.
21 Diamond Shine Cleaning helps keep Flagstaff spaces--rental, home, commercial and residential--tidy and sparkling.
PLAYING FAVORITES
20 Susan Johnson's new book Haunted Flagstaff sees the author exploring and diving deep into the history of local lore.
ALSO
5 EDITOR’S NOTES
6 ABOUT TOWN
22 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
Interior design firm Monarch & Maker added finishing touches to the model home in Coconino Ridge. Photo courtesy of Pine Canyon/Symmetry Companies.