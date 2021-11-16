Stay happy and healthy this holiday season

Binge drinking especially, which is defined as five or more standard alcohol drinks by men and four or more by women over a period of approximately two hours, can especially be damaging to numerous body defenses, Smith explained.

“In your GI tract it changes your microbiome, making it easier to get an infection,” Smith said. “In your lungs, it affects your epithelial barrier function and ciliary function and impairs bacterial and viral clearance. In your body, it can cause decreased ability to fight off infections.”

Hope for the holidays

Smith suggested the best way to keep your immunity functioning is to limit the libations, avoid indulging in sugar and processed foods, get enough sleep and eat a well-balanced diet with lots of fruits, whole grains and veggies.

In short, this means no overindulging. But Smith assured that the returns are well worth it.

“Overall improved wellbeing,” Smith described the results. “An improved microbiome, decreased systemic inflammation and increased vitamins and minerals (zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid and vitamins A, B6, C, D and E) that are needed for your immune systems to work properly.