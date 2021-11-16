Stay happy and healthy this holiday season

Holiday joy means many things to many people and there are many roads to reach it — from potluck dinners to holiday feasts, Champagne toasts to beer bashes, cookie exchanges to late-night revelries and so much more.
Add some stress to the mix, and your immunity can reach a tipping point. You become fair game to microbes lurking in the air or food.
The state of your immunity matters. Dr. Sandra Lynn Smith, medical director for Northern Arizona University’s Campus Health Services, shared insight into what harms and helps your immunity and what you can do to keep your immunity in the best shape possible this holiday season.
There are so many things that can impact immunity, but Smith warned there are three big players – psychological stress, sugar and not enough sleep.
“Acute stress can upregulate some natural immunity,” Smith explained, “but chronic stress suppresses both cellular immunity (T-cell response) and humoral immunity (B-cell response/antibodies). Not getting enough sleep leads to chronic low-grade systemic inflammation that decreases your ability to fight infections. A high sugar diet can affect the way your white blood cells fight off infections.”
Unfortunately, these are all regular occurrences for many people during November and December with holiday gatherings, sugar-filled celebrations and travel.
The dark side of sugar
Extensive research warns about the long-term effects of too much added sugar — higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, fatty liver disease and heart disease. The short-term effects don’t look good either.
One study showed that sugar not only lowered alertness within an hour after consumption, but it made the consumer tired after 30 minutes. A 2017 Whitehall study (considerer a gold standard) observed a strong enough link between “intake of sweet food, beverages and added sugars” and depression to conclude that lower intakes of sugar “may be associated with better psychological health.”
Sugar not only affects your mood but can also impact your immunity.
“Eating 75 to 100 grams of sugar does affect the immune system,” Smith stated. “It decreases the way your white blood cells fight off bacteria. It decreases neutrophilic activity for up to five hours after ingestion. Immunity is most affected in the first one to two hours.”
Neutrophils are the first-responder white blood cells that travel to an infection or source of inflammation. They modify your body’s inflammation and immune response. Smith clarified the types of sugary foods that mess with your immunity.
“This can be through cakes, cookies, pies, ice cream or sugared sodas and fruit juices,” Smith said. “Complex carbs seem to be ok.”
To put this into perspective, 75 to 100 grams of sugar equals 18 to 24 teaspoons. A 12-ounce can of soda equals 10 teaspoons of sugar. A piece of cake with frosting will give you 13 teaspoons or more, a cookie contains about two and a half teaspoons, a piece of pumpkin pie contains six and a serving (that’s a half-cup, not the whole pint) of ice cream equals about four teaspoons.
Replacing artificial sweeteners for sugar does not solve the dilemma. Studies have found that saccharin, sucralose and aspartame not only change the amount and type of beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiota and cause glucose intolerance, but they can also make the bacteria pathogenic. All it takes is a concentration equal to two cans of a diet drink.
Holiday spirits
If you can indulge in holiday cheer, moderation is the key. Research is loaded with findings that show high alcohol consumption and alcohol abuse directly suppress immune responses.
Binge drinking especially, which is defined as five or more standard alcohol drinks by men and four or more by women over a period of approximately two hours, can especially be damaging to numerous body defenses, Smith explained.
“In your GI tract it changes your microbiome, making it easier to get an infection,” Smith said. “In your lungs, it affects your epithelial barrier function and ciliary function and impairs bacterial and viral clearance. In your body, it can cause decreased ability to fight off infections.”
Hope for the holidays
Smith suggested the best way to keep your immunity functioning is to limit the libations, avoid indulging in sugar and processed foods, get enough sleep and eat a well-balanced diet with lots of fruits, whole grains and veggies.
In short, this means no overindulging. But Smith assured that the returns are well worth it.
“Overall improved wellbeing,” Smith described the results. “An improved microbiome, decreased systemic inflammation and increased vitamins and minerals (zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid and vitamins A, B6, C, D and E) that are needed for your immune systems to work properly.
“Don’t smoke,” Smith added, “or stop smoking if you do, and exercise regularly. This has been shown to shorten the duration and severity of upper respiratory infections if you get one. Take a walk with a friend outside. It may lower your stress, boost your immune system and help you sleep better.”