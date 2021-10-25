Spotlight: Marie Judy, Petrichora Handmade

To start, tell us a bit about yourself. How did you first get into jewelry making?

My mother worked as a jeweler when she was my age and she encouraged me to take a class in basic metalsmithing when I was in my early 20s. I really enjoyed the process and have always loved working with my hands, so in 2017 I decided to go take an eight-week hand fabrication workshop at Penland School of Craft in North Carolina. In the past year, I had the opportunity to take it more seriously and make it my full-time gig.

Do you have any staple jewelry pieces you wear?

I’m usually always wearing a couple of silver chains with a pendant, simple hoops or post earrings. I also wear lots of rings. I love pieces with different types of gemstones and have never worried about things matching too much. The only pieces I usually keep are the ones I’ve made a mistake on. For rings I know I would love to wear, I intentionally try to make them in a size that’s not my own…or else I would keep them all!

Where do you draw your inspiration?