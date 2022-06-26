Spotlight: Deidra Peaches

It’s been several months since Deidra Peaches’ Voices of the Grand Canyon premiered in a sold-out screening at the Indie Film Fest in Phoenix. The documentary is still making waves.

The Diné director filmed the 12-minute piece over the course of about two years and one important Colorado River trip with late co-collaborator and best friend Jake Hoyungowa. Voices of the Grand Canyon features interviews with Havasupai, Hopi, Navajo, Zuni and Hualapai tribal members. It represents another chapter in Peaches’ ever-expanding canon chronicling the histories of colonialism, resource exploitation by white settlers and the ongoing struggles of Native people as they relate to land and the environment.

“As a storyteller, it is my duty to share the importance of the Grand Canyon. There is a reason why this area should be protected and Indigenous people are at the front of that conversation,” Peaches said.

Mountain Living Magazine: What is the importance of a film like Voices of the Grand Canyon?

Diedra Peaches: The first and foremost purpose of the film is to amplify Indigenous people and their cultural connectivity to the canyon in particular and water, especially the Colorado River. For a long time, there has not been content about the canyon created by Indigenous people. Indigenous women especially, like me. There is a lot that gets overlooked when there is a white gaze in documentaries about the canyon.

The film is an opportunity to have more communication that has been nonexistent when it comes to National Parks and the Grand Canyon, too. A lot of times propositions about whether or not it should be protected come more from a governmental standpoint and leave out tribes.

MLM: In so many of your films, you tackle colonization, displacement, and environmental racism–all things that carry a great deal of trauma for many Indigenous people. What is it like for you, emotionally, to take on some of these subjects? What was it like emotionally making this film?

DP: The positive, happy side of it was having these conversations with different individuals who resonate so powerfully with the Grand Canyon. Just being in their presence and absorbing all of that history they have lived. That was something that I’ll be forever indebted to. Like Leigh Kuwanwisiwma, (former director of the Hopi Cultural Preservation Office) who talks about the Sipapu, the place of emergence for Hopi people. How integral that story is to Hopi people just creates so much more fight in me to know this area needs to be protected. It instills empathy too and knowing the story of this area makes me need to continue talking about it because someone has told me it is important. As a storyteller, it is my duty to share that importance with other people. Also telling this and the other stories emphasizes even more why the Grand Canyon should be protected.

The negative side emotionally is just knowing how much has been lost, how much of the identity of a lot of people has been severed in a way because of these boundaries of the National Park Service, where they can't go freely from one area to another. A Hualapai, say, can't just set up camp on top of the canyon and that doesn't seem fair to me because they have been there long before it was ever becoming a park.

MLM: What was it like continuing Jake’s work on Voices after his death?

DP: It was really emotional, remembering Jake and I going down the river together before he died. Hearing his voice while watching the footage he’d gotten already put me back in that timeframe. That was definitely an emotional obstacle. But I felt like this documentary was something that Jake had always wanted to do and something he was very passionate about. It was an honor for me to be able to finish something that he loved.

MLM: There were several elders interviewed in Voices of the Grand Canyon, why was it important for you to capture the perspectives of older generations?

DP: It was very important because they have experience, they are familiar with the area, and have been tied to Grand Canyon through work or spiritual cultural beliefs that have solidified over many years. The documentary is narrated by a younger woman, she is sort of introducing the story to the next generation through the content and context given by an older generation who has a lifetime of experience with the Grand Canyon.

MLM: Anything else you want to mention about the film?

DP: I’d just like to give a shoutout to the composer. The music for the film was done by Diné composer Kino Benally. I think hearing his angelic take on the canyon, having the mystery within that overture at the beginning captures the majestic grandeur of the space and the drone footage going into his vocalizations fits the visuals so well.

