Native American Heritage Month Events

Commemorate Native American Heritage Month by learning more about Indigenous culture during these in-person and virtual events scheduled in Flagstaff throughout November:
Roc Your Mocs!
Nov. 15-21. Virtual.
Worldwide social-media event that showcases Indigenous people wearing their traditional moccasins and encourages people to wear their moccasins, snap a photo and share it to social media using the hashtag, #RockYourMocs. Learn more at https://rockyourmocs.org/.
Community Walk/Run
Nov. 14 starting at 8 a.m. at Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Rd.
Presented by Native Americans for Community Action (NACA).
Indigenizing Education Series with NAU Indigenous Staff
Nov. 15 from 6-7 p.m. in the Native American Cultural Center building at NAU
Three Indigenous NAU staff members — Nikki Cooley, ITEP, Terri Beeson, University Admissions and Steven Toya, University Marketing — join us for a conversation on their work at NAU and how they strive to Indigenize Education. Connect via Zoom: nau.zoom.us Meeting ID: 852 2540 7508 Password: NACC Phone Number: 669-900-6833.
Elder Program Spotlight Lecture with Lorenzo Max
Nov. 16 from 5-6 p.m. in the NACC building at NAU
Join Elder Lorenzo Max on Tuesday November 16 from 5pm to 6pm at the NACC for a special Elder Spotlight on Lorenzo Max as he shares his journey and knowledge. You can also attend the event virtually via Zoom Meeting ID: 839 9475 1718 Password: elders. Please note the sound and video quality may not be clear as the technology in the room is for in-person usage.
Drummaking and Round Dance
Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Puente De Hozho Gym, 3401 N. 4th St.
Presented by NACA.
Ribbon Cutting at New NACA Facility
Nov. 17 starting at 11:45 a.m. at 1500 E. Cedar Ave., Ste. #56
All-Day Donation Drive: Canned Food and Winter Coats — Navajo Taco Drive
Nov. 19 starting at 11 a.m. behind the NACA Cedar Building, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., Ste. #56
Navajo Cake Presentation and Demo
Nov. 20 starting at noon at the Colton Community Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Navajo Cake Presentation Removed from Earth Oven and Breakfast
Nov. 21 starting at 6 a.m. at the Colton Community Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Indigenizing Education Series with NAU Indigenous Faculty Dr. Alisse Ali-Joseph
Nov. 22 from 6-7 p.m. in the NACC building at NAU
As the final part of the NAU series, we are pleased to welcome an Indigenous NAU Faculty member to share their research and experience in Indigenizing Education at NAU! Connect via Zoom: nau.zoom.us Meeting ID: 852 2540 7508 Password: NACC Phone Number: 669-900-6833.
Peacemaking and Communicating Ethically through a Native Lens — Connecting Past, Present and Future
Nov. 23. Time TBA. Virtual.
Presented by the City of Flagstaff. Featuring Darius L. Smith, Director of the City of Denver Anti-Discrimination Office.
Elder Centering Circle with Lorenzo Max
Nov. 30 from Noon-2 p.m. in the NACC building at NAU
You can also attend the event virtually via Zoom Meeting ID: 839 9475 1718 Password: elders.
Indigenous Agents of Change Series ft. The Well For Culture Team of Thosh Collins and Chelsey Luger
Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m. in the NACC building at NAU
Connect via Zoom: nau.zoom.us Meeting ID: 852 2540 7508 Password: NACC Phone Number: 669-900-6833.