Looking to make a difference? 'Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter'

Looking to make a difference? If you are visiting Flagstaff, or are a part or full-time resident, the Flagstaff Local program lends information and uncovers opportunities encouraging hands-on community engagement, that will truly make a difference in this 7,000’ mountain town. Flagstaff Local is a community movement encouraging and celebrating residents and visitors that choose to support Flagstaff in ways that could include:

Shopping at local stores to keep our economy vibrant and healthy

Leaving trails in an even healthier condition than once found (trash pick-up bags are free at the Visitor Center) and celebrating the work by donating to Pledge for the Wild (text WILD4FLAG to 44321)

Being fire aware and staying informed about fire restrictions

Volunteering at the local food bank and preparing meal boxes

Donating closet clean-outs to local thrift shops

Reading to a class during school time

Voting for causes or elected officials

The program’s pillars are formally referred to as shop, volunteer, eco-friendliness, donate, support education, mentor and vote. By taking part in Flagstaff Local, your actions are making a difference.

Flagstaff enthusiasts accomplish great things every single day. Take the pledge by signing up at flagstafflocal.com. It’s simple with just three quick and easy steps!

Log-in to flagstafflocal.com Enter information: name, email address, password Hit return – process completed

After you take the pledge. Share all your good doings on your social platforms and tag ours at Twitter: @flagstafflocal, Instagram: @flaglocal, Facebook: Flagstaff Local, Hashtags: #MyactionsMatter, #FlagstaffLocal. . . and here are more ideas where help is needed:

Shop Flagstaff: Learn about local businesses and get to know the community members that work there, use local services, support restaurants and breweries that source part or all of their product locally. Did you know Mother Road Brewery partners with Arizona Game and Fish to support critical conservation work with a “Conserve and Protect Golden-Ale?” And, have you experienced the Flagstaff Brewery Trail? Try it and taste for yourself why the governor designated this mountain town as Arizona’s Leading Craft Brew City. Pick up brewery trail maps and passports at the Flagstaff Visitor Center or download at Flagstaff Brewery Trail (craftbeerflg.com). Be eco-friendly: Purchase sustainable products, re-use and recycle, pick up trash when walking or hiking, work with sustainability organizations on how to make your home or office eco-friendlier, choose to bike, carpool or take the bus. Be fire aware and share the message by displaying a fire awareness window cling on your car or business available for free at the Flagstaff Visitor Center (1 E. Rt. 66.) Stay informed on current fire restrictions. When in doubt: State and federal lands information: wildlandfire.az.gov County information: coconinonationalforest.us City information : flagstaff.az.gov Volunteer: Sign-up for community clean-ups to help keep Flagstaff beautiful with the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Community Stewards Program with several litter pick-ups hosted throughout the year. Learn about more volunteer opportunities at Flagstaff365.com. Support education: Assist and encourage students with virtual learning, read to kids, and/or utilize library resources. Donate: Drop-off items at Goodwill or non-perishable food items at the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Help out Golden Rule Charities and support “The Pantry.” Vote: Register to vote, educate yourself about the candidates and issues, cast your vote in person or by mail.

Make an impact in the local community with meaningful actions and take the pledge to live like a true Flagstaff Local. Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter is brought to you from the City of Flagstaff and Discover Flagstaff to highlight the importance of keeping our collective actions local.

Encourage friends, family and neighbors to take the pledge.

A good first action is shopping in Flagstaff. flagstafflocal.com

