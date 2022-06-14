Home Improvement Directory: Best of Flag Edition

This service directory lists all home services that won first, second and third place in their category in the most recent, 2021, Best of Flag competition. Put on annually by the Arizona Daily Sun, the winners of Best of Flag are determined by way of public voting.

FLOORING

Double J’s Installations

2710 N Steves Blvd. Suite 8

(928) 525-4892

Owner Jeremy began as a floor installer more than 20 years ago, gradually building his clientele until he became incorporated in 2006. Offering in-house warranty on all work. Meet with design consultants for new floors, showers, backsplashes and more.

Cunningham Flooring Direct

2720 E Lakin Dr.

(928) 529-9100

What started as Ed and Frank’s Carpet Barn in 1972, this business has more than 40 years of expertise under its belt. Plus, Cunningham added interior design specialist Pamela Edwards to the team not long ago to help customers find the perfect flooring for their home whether that be carpet, hardwood tile or more.

Highlands Floor Coverings

2009 N Fourth St. Suite A

(928) 774-6700

With locations in Flagstaff and Cottonwood, Highlands Floor Coverings has been family owned and operated for 17 years.

HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

Boyer Heating and Cooling

1160 W Kaibab Ln.

(928) 779-4543

Open since 1951. Boyer has grown to be the largest company of its kind in the region. Services include but are not limited to residential energy efficiency, maintenance and repair on almost all makes and models of HVAC units.

Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical

6993 Columbine Rd.

(928) 526-7006

Providing professional plumbing, heating and air conditioning services since 1990. Family owned. Offers free estimates. Serving HVAC needs of Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, Munds Park and surrounding communities.

Q Tech Heating & Cooling

2800 N West St.

(928) 527-4200

Specializing in heating, cooling, refrigeration and commercial appliances.

HOME BUILDERS/GENERAL CONTRACTORS

Capstone Homes

3605 S Flagstaff Ranch Rd.

(855) 928-1100

Building new custom homes throughout Flagstaff and Prescott. With a dedication to environmental conservancy, Capstone homes feature the latest energy-efficient construction methods, including zero-energy ready homes. Custom home floorplans from comfortable family homes, to modern house designs, to grand estates.

JKC Inc. General Contractor

1820 N Center St.

(928) 606-4378

JKC’s goal is to turn clients’ construction dreams into reality. The company does this by, “listening to our clients, balancing goals with the budgets and understanding we are building ‘homes,’ not houses.”

Loven Contracting

1100 S Pinnacle St.

(928) 774-9040

Pre-construction and estimating services, design and build, job order contracting, general contracting, healthcare facility and hospital construction, historic preservation, sustainability construction and more. From commercial to residential and everything in between.

HOME CLEANING SERVICES

Diamond Shine Cleaning

(928) 606-8616

15 years of experience. Rental, construction, move out or office cleaning and more.

A Cleaner You

(928) 699-2109

Quality cleaning, professional staff, affordable rates.

Joni Cakes Cleaning

(928) 853-6749

Specializing in deep and general cleans as well as move-in and move-out cleanings.

HOME PAINTING

Heber Pro Painting LLC

2532 N Fourth St. Suite 425

(928) 600-5944

“We know Arizona homes - the color, the weather, and we’re experts in paint.”

Major League Painting

5340 N Dodge Ave.

(928) 522-0590

Painting homes, businesses and new construction for more than 20 years.

Brothers of the Brush

3411 S Gillenwater Dr.

(928) 301-7522

Residential and commercial painting. Luxury and historic home experts.

HOME, KITCHEN, BATH REMODELERS

Kitchen Tune-Up/Bath Tune-Up

(928) 316-1034

Offering the Original Tune-Up as well as cabinet redooring, painting and refacing. Custom cabinet work, counter tops. Accessories and organizers.

JKC Inc. General Contractor

1820 N Center St.

(928) 606-4378

Custom home design and construction, remodels, additions, design and drafting services and commercial tenant improvements.

SweigART Designs

(928) 526-2127

Specializing in custom interior architectural design--both residential and commercial. Also won third place in the Interior Design category.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Herron Interior Design

2905 N Fourth St.

(928) 226-8826

Full service residential and commercial interior design firm. Plus furniture and accessory shop.

Kim Duncan Design

111 E Aspen Ave. #21

(928) 863-0293

Commercial and residential interior design as well as wedding and event planning, styling and design with a modern touch.

LANDSCAPING COMPANY

Morning Dew Landscaping Inc

14 S Leroux St.

(928) 779-3125

Full service landscaping since 1997. Landscape installation, hardscapes, irrigation, architecture and design, maintenance, turf care, commercial snow removal and more.

Agassiz Landscape Group

210 W Benton Ave.

(928) 525-0300

Services and expertise include landscaping, design, outdoor kitchens, paver patios, lighting systems, seasonal irrigation, turf maintenance, weed removal, leaf and needle removal, shrub pruning, commercial grounds maintenance, snow removal.

Warner's Nursery and Landscaping

1101 E Butler Ave.

(928) 774-1983

Family-owned and operated. Helping Northern Arizona gardeners succeed in many different microclimates.

MORTGAGE COMPANY

PrimeLending

1600 W University Ave. #112

(928) 779-9500

Achieving home ownership goals with personal guidance, local expertise and fast service.

Academy Mortgage

2076 S Woodlands Village Blvd. #201

(928) 226-6908

Experienced lenders will help find the right home for you.

Wallick & Volk Mortgage

2409 N Fourt St. #102

(928) 556-0600

Numerous loan programs to help ensure you are placed in the right loan program. Mortgage advising since 1932.

PLUMBING

Assurance Plumbing and Heating

1805 N 2nd St.

(928) 779-1589

Owned by the Wilson family, who has been plumbing in Flagstaff for three generations. Specializing in new construction, remodel and service work.

TCR Rooter & Plumbing

1612 N West St.

(928) 773-4905

Drain and sewer services for both residential and commercial properties. From backflow testing and leak detection to complete fixture repairs and grease traps.

Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical

6993 W Columbine Rd.

(928) 526-7006

Full service plumbing services.

PROPERTY RESTORATION

Mammoth Restoration

1802 W Kaibab Ln. #110

(928) 714 0050

Water damage restoration, bio-hazard cleanup and restoration, mold remediation and removal, reconstruction projects, emergency restoration services.

Bio-One

8260 Caballo Way

(928) 863-8267

Bio-hazard, hoarding, animal and other specialty cleaning and restoration.

Mission Restoration

500 S River Run Rd.

(928) 233-8014

Specializing in insurance-approved roofing and restoration in Arizona.

REAL ESTATE AGENCY/COMPANY

Realty Executives of Flagstaff

15 E Cherry Ave.

(928) 773-9300

A full-service real estate brokerage with offices and agents across Flagstaff. Offering home price analysis, property surveys, credit reports, open houses, HOA agreements and much more.

RE/MAX Fine Properties

319 Regent St. #205

(928) 774-0066

A collection of real estate professionals who seek and share the highest level of dedication and service to their clients.

Coldwell Banker Northland

5200 Cortland Blvd. d1

(928) 526-5309

Helping meet real estate needs, whether it be buying or selling.

ROOFING

BEHMER Roofing Co.

1710 E Arrowhead Ave.

(28) 526-9333

Expert roofing services for homes and businesses. Roof replacement, maintenance and more.

Noah's Ark Roofing

7085 Bullion Hill Rd.

(928) 556-9191

Quality, safe and fast roofing. Family-owned. Commercial and residential.

High Elevation Roofing

(928) 522-3531

www.highelevationroofingaz

Roof installation and repair. Free estimates. Emergency leak repairs, insurance claims negotiations, flat and sloped roof replacements and more.

