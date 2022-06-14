Home Improvement Directory: Best of Flag Edition

This service directory lists all home services that won first, second and third place in their category in the most recent, 2021, Best of Flag competition. Put on annually by the Arizona Daily Sun, the winners of Best of Flag are determined by way of public voting.
FLOORING
Double J’s Installations
2710 N Steves Blvd. Suite 8
(928) 525-4892
Owner Jeremy began as a floor installer more than 20 years ago, gradually building his clientele until he became incorporated in 2006. Offering in-house warranty on all work. Meet with design consultants for new floors, showers, backsplashes and more.
Cunningham Flooring Direct
2720 E Lakin Dr.
(928) 529-9100
What started as Ed and Frank’s Carpet Barn in 1972, this business has more than 40 years of expertise under its belt. Plus, Cunningham added interior design specialist Pamela Edwards to the team not long ago to help customers find the perfect flooring for their home whether that be carpet, hardwood tile or more.
Highlands Floor Coverings
2009 N Fourth St. Suite A
(928) 774-6700
With locations in Flagstaff and Cottonwood, Highlands Floor Coverings has been family owned and operated for 17 years.
HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING
Boyer Heating and Cooling
1160 W Kaibab Ln.
(928) 779-4543
Open since 1951. Boyer has grown to be the largest company of its kind in the region. Services include but are not limited to residential energy efficiency, maintenance and repair on almost all makes and models of HVAC units.
Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical
6993 Columbine Rd.
(928) 526-7006
Providing professional plumbing, heating and air conditioning services since 1990. Family owned. Offers free estimates. Serving HVAC needs of Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, Munds Park and surrounding communities.
Q Tech Heating & Cooling
2800 N West St.
(928) 527-4200
Specializing in heating, cooling, refrigeration and commercial appliances.
HOME BUILDERS/GENERAL CONTRACTORS
Capstone Homes
3605 S Flagstaff Ranch Rd.
(855) 928-1100
Building new custom homes throughout Flagstaff and Prescott. With a dedication to environmental conservancy, Capstone homes feature the latest energy-efficient construction methods, including zero-energy ready homes. Custom home floorplans from comfortable family homes, to modern house designs, to grand estates.
JKC Inc. General Contractor
1820 N Center St.
(928) 606-4378
JKC’s goal is to turn clients’ construction dreams into reality. The company does this by, “listening to our clients, balancing goals with the budgets and understanding we are building ‘homes,’ not houses.”
Loven Contracting
1100 S Pinnacle St.
(928) 774-9040
Pre-construction and estimating services, design and build, job order contracting, general contracting, healthcare facility and hospital construction, historic preservation, sustainability construction and more. From commercial to residential and everything in between.
HOME CLEANING SERVICES
Diamond Shine Cleaning
(928) 606-8616
15 years of experience. Rental, construction, move out or office cleaning and more.
A Cleaner You
(928) 699-2109
Quality cleaning, professional staff, affordable rates.
Joni Cakes Cleaning
(928) 853-6749
Specializing in deep and general cleans as well as move-in and move-out cleanings.
HOME PAINTING
Heber Pro Painting LLC
2532 N Fourth St. Suite 425
(928) 600-5944
“We know Arizona homes - the color, the weather, and we’re experts in paint.”
Major League Painting
5340 N Dodge Ave.
(928) 522-0590
Painting homes, businesses and new construction for more than 20 years.
Brothers of the Brush
3411 S Gillenwater Dr.
(928) 301-7522
Residential and commercial painting. Luxury and historic home experts.
HOME, KITCHEN, BATH REMODELERS
Kitchen Tune-Up/Bath Tune-Up
(928) 316-1034
Offering the Original Tune-Up as well as cabinet redooring, painting and refacing. Custom cabinet work, counter tops. Accessories and organizers.
JKC Inc. General Contractor
1820 N Center St.
(928) 606-4378
Custom home design and construction, remodels, additions, design and drafting services and commercial tenant improvements.
SweigART Designs
(928) 526-2127
Specializing in custom interior architectural design--both residential and commercial. Also won third place in the Interior Design category.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Herron Interior Design
2905 N Fourth St.
(928) 226-8826
Full service residential and commercial interior design firm. Plus furniture and accessory shop.
Kim Duncan Design
111 E Aspen Ave. #21
(928) 863-0293
Commercial and residential interior design as well as wedding and event planning, styling and design with a modern touch.
LANDSCAPING COMPANY
Morning Dew Landscaping Inc
14 S Leroux St.
(928) 779-3125
Full service landscaping since 1997. Landscape installation, hardscapes, irrigation, architecture and design, maintenance, turf care, commercial snow removal and more.
Agassiz Landscape Group
210 W Benton Ave.
(928) 525-0300
Services and expertise include landscaping, design, outdoor kitchens, paver patios, lighting systems, seasonal irrigation, turf maintenance, weed removal, leaf and needle removal, shrub pruning, commercial grounds maintenance, snow removal.
Warner's Nursery and Landscaping
1101 E Butler Ave.
(928) 774-1983
Family-owned and operated. Helping Northern Arizona gardeners succeed in many different microclimates.
MORTGAGE COMPANY
PrimeLending
1600 W University Ave. #112
(928) 779-9500
Achieving home ownership goals with personal guidance, local expertise and fast service.
Academy Mortgage
2076 S Woodlands Village Blvd. #201
(928) 226-6908
Experienced lenders will help find the right home for you.
Wallick & Volk Mortgage
2409 N Fourt St. #102
(928) 556-0600
Numerous loan programs to help ensure you are placed in the right loan program. Mortgage advising since 1932.
PLUMBING
Assurance Plumbing and Heating
1805 N 2nd St.
(928) 779-1589
Owned by the Wilson family, who has been plumbing in Flagstaff for three generations. Specializing in new construction, remodel and service work.
TCR Rooter & Plumbing
1612 N West St.
(928) 773-4905
Drain and sewer services for both residential and commercial properties. From backflow testing and leak detection to complete fixture repairs and grease traps.
Intermountain Plumbing & Mechanical
6993 W Columbine Rd.
(928) 526-7006
Full service plumbing services.
PROPERTY RESTORATION
Mammoth Restoration
1802 W Kaibab Ln. #110
(928) 714 0050
Water damage restoration, bio-hazard cleanup and restoration, mold remediation and removal, reconstruction projects, emergency restoration services.
Bio-One
8260 Caballo Way
(928) 863-8267
Bio-hazard, hoarding, animal and other specialty cleaning and restoration.
Mission Restoration
500 S River Run Rd.
(928) 233-8014
Specializing in insurance-approved roofing and restoration in Arizona.
REAL ESTATE AGENCY/COMPANY
Realty Executives of Flagstaff
15 E Cherry Ave.
(928) 773-9300
A full-service real estate brokerage with offices and agents across Flagstaff. Offering home price analysis, property surveys, credit reports, open houses, HOA agreements and much more.
RE/MAX Fine Properties
319 Regent St. #205
(928) 774-0066
A collection of real estate professionals who seek and share the highest level of dedication and service to their clients.
Coldwell Banker Northland
5200 Cortland Blvd. d1
(928) 526-5309
Helping meet real estate needs, whether it be buying or selling.
ROOFING
BEHMER Roofing Co.
1710 E Arrowhead Ave.
(28) 526-9333
Expert roofing services for homes and businesses. Roof replacement, maintenance and more.
Noah's Ark Roofing
7085 Bullion Hill Rd.
(928) 556-9191
Quality, safe and fast roofing. Family-owned. Commercial and residential.
High Elevation Roofing
(928) 522-3531
www.highelevationroofingaz
Roof installation and repair. Free estimates. Emergency leak repairs, insurance claims negotiations, flat and sloped roof replacements and more.