Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce – first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic

When businesses were forced to close during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread in Flagstaff in March 2020, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce took immediate action to assist businesses that would ultimately be shuttered for an indefinite time.

The Chamber convened with key small-business and key banking partners after 5 p.m. on the last Monday of March 2020. They gathered in the Chamber conference room to discuss how they could help businesses during this unpredictable time. Federal relief programs were just an idea at that point, but the Chamber had received word from the U.S. Chamber in Washington, D.C. that federal relief would be coming in some form, and likely be pushed out to businesses via our community banking partners.

From the start, the Chamber encouraged banking leaders to be prepared for large numbers of applicants, and lots of federal dollars to be disbursed throughout the community.

As local shutdown orders remained in place and the local business landscape shifted greatly from March through May of 2020. The Chamber drew up a plan of action and went to work harder than ever.