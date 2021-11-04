Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce – first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic

When businesses were forced to close during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread in Flagstaff in March 2020, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce took immediate action to assist businesses that would ultimately be shuttered for an indefinite time.
The Chamber convened with key small-business and key banking partners after 5 p.m. on the last Monday of March 2020. They gathered in the Chamber conference room to discuss how they could help businesses during this unpredictable time. Federal relief programs were just an idea at that point, but the Chamber had received word from the U.S. Chamber in Washington, D.C. that federal relief would be coming in some form, and likely be pushed out to businesses via our community banking partners.
From the start, the Chamber encouraged banking leaders to be prepared for large numbers of applicants, and lots of federal dollars to be disbursed throughout the community.
As local shutdown orders remained in place and the local business landscape shifted greatly from March through May of 2020. The Chamber drew up a plan of action and went to work harder than ever.
Several new Chamber programs launched immediately to help local businesses, many of which were available quickly and simultaneously. The Advocacy Division lobbied U.S. congress members and senators to support the $4.4 million CARES Act relief bill, which led to the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and provided employees unemployment assistance in mid-April 2020.
During this time, the Chamber was key in connecting Flagstaff businesses with the resources needed to understand and access what’s available, while also voicing the needs of Flagstaff’s businesses to Arizona’s key political representatives.
They brought local businesses together with local bankers for support and guidance in navigating the PPP process in addition to connecting employers and employees with staff at the Arizona Department of Economic Services to better assist with employee unemployment collection hurdles.
Throughout the pandemic, the Chamber offered member-education webinars on PPP and other federal relief programs while also constantly monitoring additional relief bills in Congress.
The Membership Division at the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce launched new programming in March to better meet the needs of the community, including:
- “Chamber Check-In” with local businesses. Membership staff phoned more than 1,000 local businesses to check people’s status and offer assistance.
- Creation of a business promotions and operations page, which listed businesses and their revised operation schedule during the pandemic. This resource was the only one of its kind.
- The launching of the Member Advantage Weekly Newsflash and PIVOTFLG, alongside the use of Chamber social media channels to promote local businesses.
As the initial COVID-19 wave subsided in early May 2020, it was apparent Arizona would return to some semblance of business-as-usual. However, that new normal included important safety protocols. The Chamber convened a business owner/retailer “Reopening Task Force” to create and help disseminate re-opening guidelines with great consideration to health and safety. The Task Force met several times and concluded with a set of retail-oriented store protocols that helped guide local businesses through re-opening.
The Chamber continued with federal lobbying and member education efforts related to federal relief, which was particularly important as Congress changed programming guidelines in months after the CARES Act, throughout the summer of 2020.
Additionally, the Chamber Foundation accepted a $60,000 donation from a prominent local businessman and immediately made that money available through eight microgrants to businesses that did not receive federal relief through eight microgrants. After a quick review of applications, the funds were disbursed directly to local businesses.
The Greater Flagstaff Chamber focused on the additional federal relief bill, during the latter half of 2020, which ultimately passed Congress in late December and was signed into law by outgoing President Donald Trump. This round of federal relief provided more money in PPP assistance, opened PPP to (c)6 non-profit associations – including Chambers of Commerce – established the Restaurant Act and the Save Our Stages grant, providing direct assistance to shuttered venues.
Knowing the importance the COVID-19 vaccination would have in reducing the spread of the virus, the Chamber launched a website (flagstaffvax.com) providing updated local vaccine information in December 2020. The website has consistently provided important content throughout the many phases of the vaccination rollouts since January 2021l.
The Chamber’s world gradually tilted back toward normal operations in 2021 as the vaccine became widely available. The Chamber successfully held its 33rd Annual ATHENA Award and Young Professionals Award, albeit virtually.
The Chamber did successfully hold its annual Golf Tournament in May of 2021, the largest and most successful event ever in the history of the Chamber’s Golf Classic. The Fourth of July Parade followed on the heels of the successful golf tournament, and the parade was the first and largest event of its kind – combining a large, outdoor public gathering with an online option available for live streaming across the world – and successfully held without incident.