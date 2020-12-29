Correction Dec 29, 2020 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the Dec. 29 print edition of the Daily Sun, the last name of Mountainaire Tavern owner Bob Hart was misspelled. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Last Name Bob Hart Edition Printing Mountainaire Tavern Print Correction Misspell Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story