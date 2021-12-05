Welcome - Page 6
Long-term members - Page 7
The current board and past chairs - Page 8
ATHENA Awards - Page 10
Celebrating 130 years of growth - Page 12
What the Chamber means to Flagstaff - Page 16
The Chamber Foundation - Page 20
Flagstaff Young Professionals - Page 21
Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic - Page 22
Economic development - Page 24
What does the chamber stand for today and over the past 130 years? - Page 26
__________________________
Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce
101 W. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
People are also reading…
928-774-4505
Above: The Northern Gateways of Arizona publication was produced by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce to attract tourists to Flagstaff. This issue featuring an unnamed Navajo girl was published around 1965.
About the cover: The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce building was first constructed along Route 66 in 1952. A second story was added in 1979 and the entire building was rennovated in 2018.
This special publication was created in collaboration between the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Daily Sun. Contributors include Tashia Bakurza, Bree Burkitt, Keith Hickey, Sabrina Proffitt and Jake Warren. Thank you to the Special Collections and Archives at Northern Arizona University's Cline Library.