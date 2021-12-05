Welcome - Page 6

Long-term members - Page 7

The current board and past chairs - Page 8

ATHENA Awards - Page 10

Celebrating 130 years of growth - Page 12

What the Chamber means to Flagstaff - Page 16

The Chamber Foundation - Page 20

Flagstaff Young Professionals - Page 21

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic - Page 22

Economic development - Page 24

What does the chamber stand for today and over the past 130 years? - Page 26

__________________________

Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce

101 W. Route 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

928-774-4505

Above: The Northern Gateways of Arizona publication was produced by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce to attract tourists to Flagstaff. This issue featuring an unnamed Navajo girl was published around 1965.

About the cover: The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce building was first constructed along Route 66 in 1952. A second story was added in 1979 and the entire building was rennovated in 2018.

This special publication was created in collaboration between the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Daily Sun. Contributors include Tashia Bakurza, Bree Burkitt, Keith Hickey, Sabrina Proffitt and Jake Warren. Thank you to the Special Collections and Archives at Northern Arizona University's Cline Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0