Celebrating decades of growth

It goes without saying, celebrating a 130 year anniversary is an epic achievement. And each year of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber's engagement in building business and building community is not possible without the financial involvement of hundreds of local businesses, non-profits, community leaders and both city and state partners who value our vision that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable. As a private non-profit, member business organization, we are amazed at the diversity, talent and entrepreneurship of these businesses and organizations and we are greatly honored to represent you and be a resource for your business success. Together, we are a microcosm of our community reflecting our resiliency, strength, ingenuity and accomplishments.

As the needs of the business community have changed through the decades, however, so has the Greater Flagstaff Chamber. The latter half of 2021 found our community moving forward out of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing new realities in an ever-changing economy. Many businesses have been forced to adjust their operational practices and many benefitted in unique ways from increased business opportunities during the pandemic. This Chamber of Commerce never rested on its laurels but rather kept abreast of our member investor needs and new community priorities. We reached out to each member individually, provided a large tool kit of financial resources, connected many with PPE, kept current with constant conversations with Arizona’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. and with our Governor in his frequent business roundtables. The Chamber remained focused on our constant goal of expanding the region's economic vitality, which is so essential to preserving and boosting the quality of life we enjoy in this fabulous mountain town.