Celebrating decades of growth

It goes without saying, celebrating a 130 year anniversary is an epic achievement. And each year of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber's engagement in building business and building community is not possible without the financial involvement of hundreds of local businesses, non-profits, community leaders and both city and state partners who value our vision that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable. As a private non-profit, member business organization, we are amazed at the diversity, talent and entrepreneurship of these businesses and organizations and we are greatly honored to represent you and be a resource for your business success. Together, we are a microcosm of our community reflecting our resiliency, strength, ingenuity and accomplishments.
The Chamber was established in 1891, when businessmen led by W.L. Van Horn, Dr. Dennis J. Brannen and D. M. Riordan founded the "Board of Trade" to promote commercial opportunities in Flagstaff. Some things never change!
As the needs of the business community have changed through the decades, however, so has the Greater Flagstaff Chamber. The latter half of 2021 found our community moving forward out of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing new realities in an ever-changing economy. Many businesses have been forced to adjust their operational practices and many benefitted in unique ways from increased business opportunities during the pandemic. This Chamber of Commerce never rested on its laurels but rather kept abreast of our member investor needs and new community priorities. We reached out to each member individually, provided a large tool kit of financial resources, connected many with PPE, kept current with constant conversations with Arizona’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. and with our Governor in his frequent business roundtables. The Chamber remained focused on our constant goal of expanding the region's economic vitality, which is so essential to preserving and boosting the quality of life we enjoy in this fabulous mountain town.
In the long run, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber maintains a strong voice for business as advocates for change that has a positive impact on growth and prosperity; we believe firmly that education is the foundation for economic development and invest in our local youth through business education partnerships, STEM training, and scholarships for first gen and first year students at both CCC and NAU; we value and cater to our Flagstaff Young Professionals who are our NextGen leadership. Our partnership with our military installations provide us scientific and national security advancements we never realized before.
Since Chamber member investors represent just about every sector of our economy, we have the joy of serving individually the manufacturing, service, education, healthcare, and retail/hospitality sectors with industry specific initiatives and Chamber of Commerce Divisions. We are conveners of volunteer leaders and influencers who get together as problem-solvers in our community; we are the catalyst for economic development on many different levels, local, state and national; and, of course, the Champion for a strong community.
In 1976, Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce President Joe Rowan commented, "A City without a Chamber of Commerce is a city without a future."
As much as the Greater Flagstaff Chamber celebrates tradition and honors its past, it is equally eager to embrace future challenges and new directions. The Chamber has never been more active in business advocacy, communicating with each other and all levels of government about what businesses need to thrive. Our forefathers couldn't possibly have imagined how technology, science, space, small business, large industry would all be so entwined and advanced today.