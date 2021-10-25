ABOUT TOWN | WINTER 2021 MLM

Winter: Favorites of the season from the area’s abundant offerings in art and entertainment.
NOV. 26-DEC. 19
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN...
Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave.
This holiday season, Theatrikos Theatre Company is taking on the classic, “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts.” In 1897, 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote asked whether Santa was real in a letter to the New York Sun. The newspaper’s heartfelt reply, printed on the front page and written by a reporter struggling with the death of his wife, has been part of American Christmas folklore for more than 100 years and the perfect heartwarming story for this Christmas season. Masks are required, as well as proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within the last 72 hours. Tickets range from $18-24 and are available for purchase at Theatrikos.com or by contacting the box office via phone, 928-774-1662.
THROUGH NOV. 27
GRAND CANYON WANDERINGS
The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B
“Downriver: Wanderings Through the Grand Canyon” is artist Lauren Sarantopulos’ love letter to the canyon and everything it has taught her. The collection strives to encapsulate a moment out on the river, among the wild inhabitants that call the canyon and its river home. The exhibit will be on display at The HeArt Box Gallery through Nov. 27. Visit www.theheartbox.space for more information.
NOV. 27
BLACK FRIDAY WHO?
Throughout Downtown Flagstaff
Waking up hours before the sun rises on the day after Thanksgiving just to wait in line for hours in hopes of snagging a subpar deal just isn’t worth it. Instead, avoid the big-box stores this Black Friday and sleep in, have a mimosa and shop local during Slack Friday. Numerous downtown businesses will offer specials and discounts for shoppers opting for local starting at 9 a.m. and running throughout the day. Did we mention there's going to be mimosas? Check https://downtownflagstaff.org/ for more details.
DEC. 4
IT'S LIT
Heritage Square, 6 W. Aspen Ave.
Downtown Flagstaff turns into a winter wonderland each holiday season. Be there for the start the official kick-off on Saturday, Dec. 4 with the annual tree lighting. There will be hot cocoa, a s’mores bar, performances from members of the Flagstaff Community Band, a visit from Santa and so more. That’s all ahead of the 5:30 p.m. tree lighting. The festivities start at 3 p.m. in Heritage Square and go until 8 p.m. Best of all, this event is free.
DEC. 4
AN EVENING IN THE WILD, WIDE OPEN
Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
The Senators departed their hometown of Phoenix for the Catskill Mountains to record their next album in the barn/converted record studio of Simone Felice (Felice Brothers, Lumineers, Jade Birds). What resulted was their sophomore special, World Wide Open. The album blends spacious southwestern folk with clean vocals and an honest acoustic sound. The Senators will return to Flagstaff on Dec. 4 for a special performance at the Coconino Center for the Arts alongside Flagstaff singer-songwriter Adam Bruce Danielle Durack. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.ccaflagstaff.org for $21 or $26 at the door.