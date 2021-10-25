ABOUT TOWN | WINTER 2021 MLM

This holiday season, Theatrikos Theatre Company is taking on the classic, “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts.” In 1897, 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote asked whether Santa was real in a letter to the New York Sun. The newspaper’s heartfelt reply, printed on the front page and written by a reporter struggling with the death of his wife, has been part of American Christmas folklore for more than 100 years and the perfect heartwarming story for this Christmas season. Masks are required, as well as proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within the last 72 hours. Tickets range from $18-24 and are available for purchase at Theatrikos.com or by contacting the box office via phone, 928-774-1662.