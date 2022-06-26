ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2022 MLM

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

City Hall parking lot, 211 W Aspen Road

Rich croissants from Noble Bread, the beloved Single Speed Coffee truck, fresh microgreens from Forestdale Farms, fresh salmon, honey, tamales–these are just a handful of delectables to be found at the Flagstaff Community Market. This weekly Sunday market is a summer tradition that simply can't be missed. Get there early to beat the heat (or monsoon rains) and make sure to wear your farmers market finest: big hats, colorful tote bags, etc. The market takes place in the parking lot next to Flagstaff City Hall every Sunday through Oct. 30 starting at 8 a.m. Plus, don’t forget about the smaller, but just as good, Wednesday evening version of the market in addition to the monthly Flag Flea. Check out www.flagstaffmarket.com/ for more information.

JULY 2-3

INDIGENOUS HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd.

More than a market, the Heritage Festival is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region, which has been inhabited for thousands of years. Begun in 1930 as the Hopi Craftsmen Show, the Heritage Festival has gone through many changes over the years. For 2022 the festival returns bigger and better than ever, making room to include the Acoma, Apache, Diné (Navajo), Havasupai, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai and Zuni. In one weekend visitors can taste Hopi Piki bread, play Zuni games, enjoy traditional dances and music, and gain insights during talks by cultural experts. This year’s Heritage Festival will spread across the beautiful museum campus in view of the sacred San Francisco Peaks. With an expanded artist market and mainstage performances under tents outdoors, there will be plenty of space and fresh air. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.musnaz.org.

JULY 4

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

Historic downtown Flagstaff

Every year Flagstaff comes together in the streets of historic downtown to watch the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce/Pepsi Independence Day Parade. With organizations and individuals from across this little mountain town marching loud and proud, make sure you save a seat early in the day. Then, watch for local favorites including the animal shelter and Star Wars cohort. Not to mention classic cars, baton-waving experts and floats that will blow your mind. Following its usual route, the parade starts at Elm and Beaver St., goes south down Beaver St., turning left on Aspen Ave. to San Francisco St. and north on San Francisco back to Elm. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. sharp.

SEPTEMBER 16-18

TAKE YOUR PICK

Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park

Time after time Pickin’ in the Pines brings folk, bluegrass and Americana legends back to Flagstaff. Set in the verdant shade of the Pepsi Amphiteather and hundreds of Ponderosa pine trees, this year’s festival will be no different. Featuring a lineup of legends big and small, this Pickin’ will play host to Grammy-winning names such as Infamous Stringdusters and Jerry Douglas Band as well as Lil Smokies, Foghorn Stringband and none other than the Dan Tyminski Band, to name just a few of many. Tyminski is famously known for accompanying George Clooney on “I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow” in Coen Brothers' movie O Brother, Where Art Thou. His vocal collaboration with world-famous DJ Avicii on “Oh Brother” is also among his many accolades–which also include collaborations with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, LeAnn Rimes and more. Visit www.pickininthepines.org/ for more.

SEPTEMBER 15-17

FLAGSTAFF COMEDY FESTIVAL

Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave.

Longtime comedy promoter Jester Comedy and The Orpheum Theater are joining forces to bring comedy back to Flagstaff with an all-new, city-wide comedy festival. Jest Another Comedy Fest will be held September 15 through 17, 2022 hosted at various venues across town, with the main event at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. Submit applications to perform, sponsor stages or volunteer for various festival positions. For more information visit jestafest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0