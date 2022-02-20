ABOUT TOWN | SPRING 2022 MLM

Spring: Favorites of the season from the area’s abundant offerings in art and entertainment.

FEBRUARY 24

SWEET MELODIES

Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave.

With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities, Sierra Ferrell makes music that's as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Growing up in small-town West Virginia, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist left home in her early 20s to journey across the country with a troupe of nomadic musicians, playing everywhere from truck stops to alleyways. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records. Now, on her highly anticipated label debut Long Time Coming, Ferrell shares a dozen songs beautifully unbound by genre or era. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.orpheumflagstaff.com

MARCH 2

BEHIND THE ARTIFACTS

Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd.

Chair of Anthropology Kelley Hays-Gilpin and Hopi artist Bobby Silas will review pottery Inside the Museum of Northern Arizona’s Anthropology Collection and discuss symbols, history, and design. www.musnaz.org

MARCH 25-APRIL 17

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave.

A group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor face life’s challenges together. Embracing both laughter and tears, alternately hilarious and touching—and in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which celebrates the power of female friendship. Purchase tickets ($18-$24) and learn more at www.theatrikos.com.

APRIL 15

EARTH DAY WITH FSO

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium, 1115 Knoles Dr.

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a unique concert and discussion focused on the importance of everyone’s role in protecting our environment and the precious planet we all share, with a specific focus on two related emergencies, public health and climate change. The program will feature Claude Debussy’s enchanting Impressionist work “La Mer,” along with international performing artist Cicely Parnas performing Bloch’s powerful “Hebraic Rhapsody.” www.flagstaffsymphony.org

ONGOING

WHERE CULTURES MEET

Virtual and at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Art in Action gallery, 423 N. Beaver St.

As the daughter of parents from very different cultures, Debra Edgerton has delved into the rich cultural legacy of her African-American, and Japanese heritage. The result of her inquiry is a rich synthesis of stories and visually exciting works. Art in Action is hosting three different bodies of work by Debra which explore the intersections of cultural identity. Visit the online gallery for two different series, “By the Grace of God” and “Matsuri.” The third series, “Scrolls,” is installed at the Art in Action Gallery and can be viewed by appointment. The exhibit ends May 15. For more, visit www.opendoorsartinaction.com

MAY 1

SPRING AWAKENING

The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S Woody Mountain Rd.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff reopens after its annual winter hiatus May 1. Sign up for a membership to receive discounts and perks, support the Arb's research center, educationa and public programs, and gain free entry to explore the many gardens and special features and exhibits. www.thearb.org

MAY 7

INTO THE NIGHT

Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd.

“NightVisions: Cultural Interpretations of the Night Sky” will open on May 7. Coconino Center for the Arts' international juried art exhibition seeks to explore and celebrate our deep connections with the night. In its 8th iteration, NightVisions will honor the legacy of Flagstaff astronomer Carolyn S Shoemaker and her collaborations with husband and geologist Eugene Shoemaker, with the inclusion of archival astronomical elements alongside the work of contemporary artists. NightVisions will be co-curated by amateur astronomer and science writer, David Levy; three renowned artist jurors Joseph McShane, Paula Jean Rice and Jerrel Singer will select the artwork from an international pool of submissions. This exhibition will coincide with the grand opening of CCA’s new Digital Resource & Education Center.

