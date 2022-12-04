Prevention in the Community

While a drug-free lifestyle may begin at home, protecting your community can also benefit local children.

Get involved with substance abuse prevention by teaming up with other parents and officials. Building a safe environment together will create a sense of companionship and positive reinforcement.

Follow the National Institute on Drug Abuse advice to develop a strong community plan that follows these guidelines.

Identifies the specific drugs and other child and adolescent problems in the area.

Builds on existing resources like current drugs abuse prevention resources.

Develops short-term goals relevant to the implementation of research-based prevention programs.

Projects long-term objectives so that plans and resources are available for the future.

Incorporates ongoing assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of prevention strategies.

Work with the local government to host an event open to peers and parents. Attendees should discuss their concerns and brainstorm prevention ideas.

FUNDING PROGRAMS IN SCHOOLS

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry suggests that the average age of children who try marijuana is 14. Experimenting with alcohol begins as early as age 12. Because drug use can be dangerous to young children’s health, prevention pro-grams at school are crucial.

In addition to state and local governments, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says that individuals are significant funding sources for nonprofits. Consider working with leaders to organize a community-wide event to collect donations. When planning the fundraiser, decide how much you need to make the fundraiser a success. Create a committee to oversee details like creating donor lists, managing the donations and work with advertisers to spread the message.

COMMUNITY-COST BENEFITS

Communities should consider the costs of starting a program as local investments. The NIDA uses two drug-prevention campaigns as examples of how they enhance cost-effectiveness. Each organization found net benefits by preventing adult cases of alcohol abuse and saving future costs for treatments.

The Iowa Strengthening Families Programs. Benefit-to-cost ratios were $9.60 for each dollar invested — each family in ISFP condition accounted for $5,923 in benefits.

Preparing for drug-free years. Families in PDFY con-dition resulted in $2,697 in benefits. Each dollar invested in prevention resulted in $5.85.

A quality drug awareness and prevention plan can help the children in your community while saving the local economy from treatment centers’ expenses.