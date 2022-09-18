President's Letter

Welcome to another amazing year of the Flagstaff Festival of Science!!! Each season, we continue to innovate and find new ways to celebrate science, arts and technology. Now in our 33rd year, we are bringing internationally known archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass all the way from Egypt as our keynote speaker. We have developed our first app to make it easier than ever to create your personal schedule across the 100 programs. Further, we are meeting with community groups in their own spaces; seeking diverse feedback which is helping to inform our programming, outreach and accessibility.

What is not new, however, is the long dedication of committed volunteers, sponsors, and community partners who make this the longest running festival of its kind in the world. The heart and commitment to bring free science education to our community flourishes with the same ideals that have been present from the start- even as we grow and further our mission.

It is my distinct honor and pleasure to thank all our supporters and to welcome you to the 2022 Flagstaff Festival of Science. We will kick off our amazing 10-day calendar of events on September 23, 2022 with the W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation: Mummies, Monuments and Mysteries with Dr. Zahi Hawass. To open our keynote evening, we will showcase a ballet presentation from the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy at 6:30 p.m. Remember that advanced reservations are required as we do expect to fill the auditorium. We also offer live-stream tickets available for remote viewing of this special keynote event.

So, make sure to download the app today and start planning your 10-day adventure. Science, art, technology and wonder await!

Virginia Watahomigie

Flagstaff Festival of Science

Board President