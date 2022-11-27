Prescription Drug Dangers

Illegal substances aren’t the only dangerous risk to teens. In fact, prescription drugs are typically more accessible to teens who are thinking about experimenting — since they can be found inside medicine cabinets in their own homes.

More than 3,000 children begin experimenting with prescription drugs on any given day, according to the National Family Partnership. Some 70% of young people who admit abusing pain meds say they got them from family or friends. Here’s how to protect young people from this typically overlooked danger.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The most commonly abused substances by Americans who are 14 and older remain marijuana and alcohol, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. But prescription drugs are third. Users may simply be interested in getting high, but not always. Some begin looking to alleviate everyday pain, or with a misguided idea that certain substances help them focus, before ultimately becoming addicted.

One survey found that nearly a quarter of responding teens admitted to taking a drug that had not been prescribed to them. Many believe that prescription drugs are safer or even less addictive than drugs purchased on the street. Take time to education children on how the process works, as doctors evaluate individual patients before prescribing specific medicines to address health problems — while also taking into account individual risk factors with regard to adverse reactions and interactions with other drugs.

Taking someone else’s medicine can have serious, and sometimes fatal consequences. To learn more about this growing problem visit the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s website, which boasts a vast amount of information for parents, teachers and young people.

KEEPING THEM SAFE

If possible, keep all prescription drugs stored away where teen access is either not possible or tightly controlled. Still, any lock can be broken. So, it’s also best to keep a constantly updated inventory of medications by counting them every day. This is particularly important with drugs which are commonly abused by teens, including stimulants, pain relievers and sedatives. It’s important to talk to children about the risks of drug abuse and of taking pills without a prescription. But that doesn’t replace the security found in regularly checking to make sure that no pills are missing from the medicine cabinet. Disposal of outdated medication also hinders easy access.