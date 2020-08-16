Preparing for an Emergency

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding, and all residents should be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken, summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready.
READY – Prepare Now –
Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community
- Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.
- Register with the County Emergency Notification system (See page 1).
- Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s office and public health department on social media.
- Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.
- Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s: papers, pets, prescriptions, pictures and personal computers.
- Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.
- Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations.
SET – Be Alert –
Know there is significant danger in your area
- Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
- Grab your emergency Go-Kit
- Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.
- Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.
- This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
- Be SET to GO.
GO! – Evacuate –
Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening
- Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
- If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
- Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go-guide.
