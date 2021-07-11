Prepare now to stay safe this winter

Did you know that we live in one of the snowiest places in the United States? The Flagstaff area alone averages about 102 inches of snow per year, which ranks it among the top 10 snowiest places.
Winter might seem far now, but it will be here soon enough. Prepare for snow season using the following tips:
Secure private plowing services now
Coconino County cannot provide plowing services on private roads. For county residents living on private roads, one of the most important winter preparation steps is to consider securing professional plowing services now. Even if you live on a county road, a plowing service can clear windrows and driveways, which is a service not provided by the county.
Don’t park on county roads
County Ordinance 2017-11 prohibits motorists from parking on county roadways between Nov. 1 and April 1 on a 24-hour basis. Residents are asked to park their vehicles five to 10 feet from the roadway to allow ample room for snowplows to pass. Please remove all private objects from county right of way, such as yard art, planters and garbage cans.
Prepare your home for extended snow storms
Winter storm events in our county can last several days. These storms can cause power outages and significantly hinder travel. In the event of a being stranded by extreme snow, it is imperative to have enough supplies at home to weather the storm. County residents should have all of the following items ready:
- Working carbon monoxide detectors should be located in all sleeping and common areas. Don't forget the extra batteries!
- A minimum of three days of non-perishable food and approximately one gallon of water for each family member.
- First aid kit and an extra supply of medication.
- Personal hygiene supplies, extra clothing, footwear, gloves, blankets and sleeping bags.
- Extra food and water for pets and livestock.
- Flashlight, extra batteries, candles and a battery-operated radio
- Alternate heat source, such as kerosene or wood.
- Full propane tank, if applicable.
- Extra set of car keys in addition to cash and credit cards.
- Snow shovels
- An emergency plan for the entire family.
Winterize your vehicle
Winterize your vehicle starting in the early fall. Prepare the windshield wipers, battery, snow tires, battery and snow tires. Prepare an emergency kit consisting of tire chains, blankets, a tow strap, jumper cables, a flashlight, water, first aid kit, ice scraper, extra clothing and appropriate tools. Remember to keep your gas tank at least half full to help prevent freezing in the fuel lines.
Plan Travel Accordingly
Good winter travel planning is critical for the safety of Coconino County residents and visitors alike. Stay aware and informed about incoming and ongoing storms through a weather radio or by visiting the National Weather Service website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/fgz/.
Use the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) www.az511.gov system for interstate travel information before you leave home. The County encourages all citizens to heed all NWS Winter Storm Watches and warning and to stay off the roads as much as possible during a storm. If you must travel, then let someone know your intended route and expected time of arrival.