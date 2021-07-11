Prepare now to stay safe this winter

Did you know that we live in one of the snowiest places in the United States? The Flagstaff area alone averages about 102 inches of snow per year, which ranks it among the top 10 snowiest places.

Winter might seem far now, but it will be here soon enough. Prepare for snow season using the following tips:

Secure private plowing services now

Coconino County cannot provide plowing services on private roads. For county residents living on private roads, one of the most important winter preparation steps is to consider securing professional plowing services now. Even if you live on a county road, a plowing service can clear windrows and driveways, which is a service not provided by the county.

Don’t park on county roads

County Ordinance 2017-11 prohibits motorists from parking on county roadways between Nov. 1 and April 1 on a 24-hour basis. Residents are asked to park their vehicles five to 10 feet from the roadway to allow ample room for snowplows to pass. Please remove all private objects from county right of way, such as yard art, planters and garbage cans.

Prepare your home for extended snow storms