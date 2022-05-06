Hi, I'm Porcupine, but my friends call me Porky because I looooove to eat! I'm a super cute and sweet... View on PetFinder
Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the neighborhood were among 30 that were destroyed. The 30-square-mile wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained Saturday. Across the U.S. West this spring, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes because of wildfires.
The Tunnel Fire’s containment increased to 43% Thursday as firefighting crews continue to “mop up” and secure the blaze’s perimeter in the Sun…
Flagstaff's mayoral race is heating up as one candidate drops out and another is called into question amidst signature concerns.
There are currently no effective tests to screen for ovarian cancer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to recognize and prevent it.
One of three water intakes is now high and dry. The city depends on the lake for 90% of its water. Get the latest on the West's epic megadrought here.
A community meeting concerning the future design of the Thorpe Park Annex parcel will happen onsite at 192 N. Thorpe Road on Saturday from noo…
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The sun is shining, the breeze is light, the forest is springing to life everywhere you look, and the soft crunch of hooves follow in your wak…
Flagstaff City Council made the unanimous decision on Tuesday to appoint Khara House as an interim councilmember, filling the seat vacated whe…
My name is William Wells. I lost my barn and house from the Tunnel Fire at 12195 N. Copeland Lane. I attended both council meetings concerning…
