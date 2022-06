Monsoon rains and generally calm conditions have helped crews continue to battle the Pipeline and Haywire fires, which were both at 95% containment as of Saturday morning.

The Pipeline Fire was listed at 26,532 acres, while the Haywire Fire was 5,575 acres.

Firefighters plan to continue to patrol the areas and monitor containment lines to deal with any hotspots or threats to existing firelines.

