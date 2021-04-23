Pinta
Hello, my name is Pinta which in Spanish means spotted! I am a beautiful Calico girl with lots of spunk!... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
PEORIA -- If this is what self-imposed exile — aka retirement away from Flagstaff — looks like for Bill and Barbara Packard, then everyone sho…
I am writing to protest and complain about Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) homes in Flagstaff which are disrupting neighborhoods and destroyin…
In a split vote, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors denied approval for a new planned community subdivision in Kachina Village last week.
Coconino County saw COVID-19 case numbers rise for the third week in a row as health officials continue expanding vaccine availability through…
Some residents of the unincorporated area of Valle northwest of Flagstaff are working to change the name of their community.
Flagstaff police are responding to fewer calls related to enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, data released by the Flagstaff Police Department …
- Updated
In a typical year there are plenty of events in the Flagstaff area for residents to look forward to. There’s the Flagstaff Hullabaloo at Wheel…
- Updated
DURANGO, Colo. — Throughout the history of the West, it’s commonly accepted that the grizzled, one-armed Civil War major and geologist John We…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey used his executive powers Monday to prohibit local and regional governments from making “vaccine passports" a requir…
- Updated
The City of Flagstaff sports scene watched as another chapter was written in the long-running rivalry between the Flagstaff Eagles and Coconin…