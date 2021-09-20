PINK: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in Arizona and the second most common in the United States.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, affecting women of all ages and backgrounds. It isn’t just women, either. More than an estimated 2,620 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

But breast cancer is treatable and survivable when found early. That’s one of the many reasons why Breast Cancer Awareness Month is so important. Each year, the start of October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The annual month-long event brings awareness to the disease and expresses support for those that have been impacted by breast cancer in one way or another.

The past year has served as a powerful reminder that we are all in this together – and the same holds true when it comes to breast cancer. Those battling breast cancer aren’t alone. Flagstaff offers numerous resources regardless of if you’ve just been diagnosed, are receiving treatment or supporting a loved one. In fact, we’re stronger together.