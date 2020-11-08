Pile burns planned near Flagstaff for Monday and Tuesday

With an increased chance of moisture and cooler temperatures arriving this weekend, two large pile burns are planned on the Mogollon Rim and Flagstaff ranger districts Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9-10, according to a press release.

Fire managers on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District are planning on conducting a green waste burn at Bly Pit, while a pile burn is also planned on the Flagstaff Ranger District at Willard Springs Pit during the same time frame.

Pile burns are dependent upon weather conditions and typically conducted during times when rain or snow has fallen in the area so the green waste piles can burn hot, quickly and efficiently. The Bly Pit and Willard Pit burns will allow residents in the area to have a place to take new debris prior to spring cleanup.

Pile burns have been limited this year due to COVID-19 impacts, which has resulted in a large amount of green waste material in the pits that requires burning and will likely produce visible smoke for several weeks after ignition. The pits will likely be closed during the burns until the piles have been consumed.