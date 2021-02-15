Pet of the Week: Layla

My name is Layla. I am a very energetic and wiggly 2-year-old mastiff mix. I am still learning manners and will need an adopter who can teach me not to jump up as I am HUGE! I think I am a lap dog and have a tail that goes a mile a minute. Because of my size and energy I would not be the ideal dog if you have small children. I also am not a fan of small dogs or cats as they are just toys to me. If you have half a sizable couch to share with me or are willing to let me stretch out in your bed, come meet me at the Coconino Humane Assn. Preview our other available pets online at coconinohumane.org.