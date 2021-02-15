My name is Layla. I am a very energetic and wiggly 2-year-old mastiff mix. I am still learning manners and will need an adopter who can teach me not to jump up as I am HUGE! I think I am a lap dog and have a tail that goes a mile a minute. Because of my size and energy I would not be the ideal dog if you have small children. I also am not a fan of small dogs or cats as they are just toys to me. If you have half a sizable couch to share with me or are willing to let me stretch out in your bed, come meet me at the Coconino Humane Assn. Preview our other available pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Layla
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man died following a double shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the parking lot near the hospital hill Bashas'.
In the wake of a tense city council meeting in which decorum broke down, the councilmembers are looking at measures to both encourage civility…
An approved contractor agreement has brought the Lone Tree overpass project one step closer to completion.
A proposed development in downtown Flagstaff is highlighting the need for additional protections for historic buildings in the city’s code.
- Updated
With snows came long lift lines at Snowbowl. While the highlands saw pristine winter conditions, a worrying trend was unfolding across the state at roughly the same time. In mid-January, public-health and hospital officials declared that Arizona had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States.
- Updated
The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board’s Tuesday approval of a phased return to schools targeted for March was not enough to sa…
- Updated
Updated Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. with additional information.
- Updated
The guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sites could be reduced to one simple message: don’t waste doses. But with appointment cancellations and occasionally overfilled vials, extra vaccine doses have come to be expected, leading local providers to create their own systems for getting these extra shots in the arms of Phase 1a and select 1b eligible community members.
- Updated
After hours of public interviews and discussion in executive session, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed a new member to repre…
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.