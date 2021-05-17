Pet of the Week: Abbey

"We have always been told not to judge a book by its cover - and judging a rescue dog by its skin condition is no different!

Abbey was brought to the shelter with mange and received her first treatment immediately. Mange is caused by a tiny mite that burrows under the skin causing extreme itching! We've treated over 100 dogs with mange at HCH, so it is more common than you may think.

Abbey's itchy skin doesn't slow her down at all. She attended multiple adoption events this weekend and no one took her home. She likes going outside, cuddling with her favorite people, and hanging out with other dogs! Her last two treatments will be sent home with her adopter, so don't let something like mange keep Abbey from her forever family!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Abbey is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

