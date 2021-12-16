Hi, I'm Pesto! I'm a super cute and sweet puppy looking for my forever home. My adoption fee is $250... View on PetFinder
Holly Jones, the former Flagstaff Eagles girls varsity soccer coach and a teacher at Sinagua Middle School, was dismissed from both positions …
In the 2018 bond referendum (Propositions 419 and 420), I voted for the Lone Tree Corridor project, which includes a railroad overpass. On Oct…
Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches per hour during a five-hour period stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday, creating dangerous white-out conditions.
Northern Arizona University (NAU) assistant professor Marti Canipe got to share her experience with one of her lifelong dreams this week when …
Chamber officials said the forecasted winter weather shouldn’t interfere with the festivities.
Officials expect to close many of the forest roads throughout the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday with the arrival of winter weather.
The remains of a man were found by ranchers in a rural area of Coconino County in January.
The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will b…
Arizona Snowbowl Resort is a private business owned by Mountain Capital Partners, operating on 777 acres of public land leased from the U.S. F…
Another storm could move into the area as early as Tuesday night, bringing an additional few inches of snow.
