Athena, the Greek Goddess, exemplifies confidence and compassion – two words that perfectly describe the leadership of Paula Gilbert. Paula is the Branch Manager at OneAZ Credit Union’s Flagstaff Branch. Paula leads her team with a gentle confidence that pushes them to bring their best thinking forward to provide the best member experience. Her confidence is well earned. With 23 years of experience in banking and finance, Paula is truly an expert in the field. She strives to impart that knowledge onto her team by constantly mentoring new associates, encouraging them to pursue development opportunities, and inspiring them to give back to their community.

As a 14-year resident of Flagstaff, Paula is strongly connected to the community. She has been an avid advocate for animal welfare, a longtime volunteer at High Country Humane and was invited to serve on the Board, allowing her to combine her knowledge and experience in finance with her love of animals. This passion for service was on full display during last year’s fires where she moved swiftly, helping her human and animal neighbors evacuate the fire zone and move to safety.

Paula is an incredible role model for young women. Her leadership demonstrates how compassion and hard work can build both a fulfilling career and a strong connection to one’s community. Through dedicated community service, Paula demonstrates that the most important parts of leadership often take place outside of the workplace. She is an indefatigable servant to the Flagstaff community, taking time on weekends to volunteer and serve multiple organizations, and she encourages her team to get involved, outside of their jobs. Her service to her team, her mentorship to young women, and her dedication to the Flagstaff community are all examples of why she’s a wonderful inspiration for women everywhere.