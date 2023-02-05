Patty Hansen has been serving as Coconino County Recorder since 2012. She is a dedicated public servant, having worked in election administration for over 35 years. As the County Recorder she is responsible for public records, voter registration, and early voting. Under Patty’s leadership she has expanded the Native American Elections Outreach Program, made voting more accessible, and ensured safe and secure elections. From serving on the board of the Arizona Association of Counties representing various seats, to speaking at national conferences and her work training others, Patty’s commitment is to help people, protect our access to democracy, and ensure accessibility and equality for all.

Patty is a fierce advocate for voting rights viewing elections as the way to determine the will of the governed and a critical feature of democracy. She has been active in increasing the involvement of women in exercising their right to vote, ensuring safe and secure elections, and has been recognized for her leadership, innovation, and work in elections on both a local and national level.

In addition to her extensive roles in elections, Patty has dedicated her time to training those interested running for office and leading their campaigns. She has helped provide guidance, training, and resources to many who have ran for office, including local City and County candidates, as well as staff working on legislative races.

Patty has inspired many women around her, both personally and professionally. She understands what it takes to create a better tomorrow and is not afraid to help guide others. She goes the extra mile to help women achieve their dreams and be their best self.

Outside of work, Patty enjoys living and working in the mountains of Arizona with its wonderful cultural diversity and geography, spoiling her two bulldogs, and traveling.