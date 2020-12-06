Pato Thai offers authentic and comforting meals as this year's Best Thai Restaurant

Thai culture treats every meal as a social occasion. Generally, dishes are ordered and shared family style—colorful stir fries and fragrant curries eaten in happy company. The meal does not contain courses as much as choices from many categories arriving all at once. These include a variety of meat and fish dishes, served with rice and noodles, plus egg soup and simple fruit, such as pineapple or mango, for dessert. Within these dishes, a mix of sweet, salty, sour and spicy elements balances out a satisfying meal.

In Flagstaff, we are spoiled for choice with authentic restaurants owned by Thai people.

Such is the case at Pato Thai, where a strong clientele has been keeping its door swinging for years. Customer input has a great deal to do with their specific recipes. They strive for authenticity, but stress each restaurant in town meets their customers’ tastes. It has earned Pato Thai this year’s award for Best Thai Restaurant.