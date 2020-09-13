Pandemic Brings NAU Experts Together to Collaborate, Find Solutions

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, researchers at NAU persist in their fight against the virus using advanced scientific knowledge and know-how—and are leveraging their relationships across campus and within local communities to get results. COVID-19 research is bringing the university’s physicists, biochemists, and pathogen scientists together to develop new vaccines and testing methods based on nanotechnology, while NAU data scientists are collaborating to map the nation’s supply chains and develop predictive disease models.
New NAU COVID-19 Testing Service Center evaluating vaccines, treatments
On April 22, 2020, Regents’ Professor Paul Keim, Executive Director of NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI), launched the new COVID-19 Testing Service Center (CTSC), where top researchers are testing new drugs and decontamination agents against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to identify new therapies and protective procedures. By repurposing its existing biodefense research infrastructure for the new testing facility, PMI is dedicating much of its significant research capacity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The labs—rated at Biosafety Level 3, one of the highest levels of biocontainment—have been refitted with special equipment unique to working with the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis that requires the whole scientific community working together to find fast, cheap and effective solutions to the problem. Our ability to redirect the PMI BSL-3 facilities to COVID-19 research is a small but important part of the nation’s path forward,” said Keim.
Keim recruited C. Todd French, assistant professor of Biology, from the University of California, Los Angeles to lead the CTSC. A veteran of Select Agent and high-containment pathogen science, French brings unique capabilities to PMI. The first therapeutic agent being tested against the COVID-19 virus at the CTSC is the promising cancer drug 2X-121 developed by the Danish firm Oncology Venture. French is also working with scientists at Vault Pharma, an American emerging biotechnology company, to test candidate vaccines against the novel coronavirus.
Developing innovative COVID-19 test from physics-based technology
NAU Professor Miguel José Yacamán, a physicist and materials scientist in the Center for Materials Interfaces in Research and Applications (¡MIRA!), has assembled an interdisciplinary team to develop a new physics-based test technology that promises to overcome all the challenges inherent in chemistry-based tests. The project was recently awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Although the team has one year to develop the new test, José Yacamán plans to achieve this goal even sooner. The team will develop the new test by applying concepts from physics, not biochemistry, José Yacamán explains. They will focus on recent discoveries in the emerging fields of nanotechnology, plasmonic nanoparticles and 2-D materials. José Yacamán is working in collaboration with two ¡MIRA! colleagues, Associate Professor Andy Koppisch, a biochemist, and Associate Professor of practice Rob Kellar, a biomedical engineer; and with Regents’ Professor Paul Keim, a microbial geneticist, and Professor Dave Wagner, a disease ecologist, both with NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute.
Using data science to map critical supply chains
Director of NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, professor Ben Ruddell’s work falls within the domains of civil engineering, water resources, networks, ecology, and data science. His largest project, FEWSION™, produced a public visualization website that has become a critical means of understanding the nation’s supply chains in the midst of the coronavirus global pandemic—and is being used by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the crisis. Funded through a major grant from the National Science Foundation, FEWSION was Ruddell’s brainchild. It uses comprehensive data mapping to monitor domestic supply chains, showing the connections between all U.S. counties. The system has been used during numerous natural disasters, including the Houston flood in 2017 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, to determine their adverse effects on the nation’s food, water, and energy systems and to forecast potential shortages.
Bioinformatics in action: developing disease models to predict spread of COVID-19
Joe Mihaljevic, a mathematical epidemiologist and assistant professor in NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems (SICCS), is leading a new project to create computer modeling systems to predict outcomes of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, across four northern Arizona counties—Coconino, Navajo, Apache and Mohave. Mihaljevic recently received a grant from the NSF to develop a disease modeling portal to predict the spread of the virus. The models will help local healthcare authorities manage emergency planning and request adequate resources from state and federal authorities. Mihaljevic is collaborating with computer scientist and SICCS Professor Eck Doerry and evolutionary biologist and SICCS Assistant Professor Crystal Hepp. The collaboration brings together three key areas of expertise: Mihaljevic is a disease modeler; Doerry transforms novel ideas into highly usable software solutions; and Hepp is an evolutionary biologist who focuses on RNA virus spread and public health data analytics. Hepp is also involved in a project analyzing northern Arizona wastewater for early warning of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Our goal is to develop a cyberinfrastructure, a web application to help us communicate the results of our modeling to public health and healthcare stakeholders who can visually interact with the model and manipulate the parameters to explore these scenarios and make informed decisions for a data-driven public health plan,” Mihaljevic said.
