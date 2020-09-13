Pandemic Brings NAU Experts Together to Collaborate, Find Solutions

Keim recruited C. Todd French, assistant professor of Biology, from the University of California, Los Angeles to lead the CTSC. A veteran of Select Agent and high-containment pathogen science, French brings unique capabilities to PMI. The first therapeutic agent being tested against the COVID-19 virus at the CTSC is the promising cancer drug 2X-121 developed by the Danish firm Oncology Venture . French is also working with scientists at Vault Pharma, an American emerging biotechnology company, to test candidate vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

NAU Professor Miguel José Yacamán, a physicist and materials scientist in the Center for Materials Interfaces in Research and Applications (¡MIRA!), has assembled an interdisciplinary team to develop a new physics-based test technology that promises to overcome all the challenges inherent in chemistry-based tests. The project was recently awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Although the team has one year to develop the new test, José Yacamán plans to achieve this goal even sooner. The team will develop the new test by applying concepts from physics, not biochemistry, José Yacamán explains. They will focus on recent discoveries in the emerging fields of nanotechnology, plasmonic nanoparticles and 2-D materials. José Yacamán is working in collaboration with two ¡MIRA! colleagues, Associate Professor Andy Koppisch, a biochemist, and Associate Professor of practice Rob Kellar, a biomedical engineer; and with Regents’ Professor Paul Keim, a microbial geneticist, and Professor Dave Wagner, a disease ecologist, both with NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute.