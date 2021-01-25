Pair of winter storms pummels Flagstaff

Winter storms continued to move throughout northern Arizona on Monday, bringing heavy snowfall, slick roadways and low visibility.
The National Weather Service projected areas above 4,000 feet in elevation to accumulate anywhere from 6 to 25 inches of snowfall from the second of two storms in short succession, prompting a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy winds up to 40 mph created “near whiteout” conditions, according to the NWS.
The initial storm dropped about a foot of snow between Friday night and Sunday.
Snowfall rates picked up throughout the day as storm systems moved north through the state. Some areas in northern Arizona received up to two feet of snow through Monday afternoon, with another 3-7 inches expected Monday night.
The forecast calls for another 2 to 4 inches early Tuesday before the storm gives way to mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a 60 percent chance of another round of snow showers on Friday.
As snow continued to fall on Monday, Coconino County canceled all vaccination appointments at Fort Tuthill after 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day. In a social media post, the county told residents whose appointments were canceled that they would be contacted through email to reschedule their vaccination appointment. Appointments for Tuesday were expected to continue as planned but were subject to change.
The COVID-19 testing site at Coconino Community College closed at noon. Appointments can be rescheduled through the registration portal at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
Travel conditions
The Arizona Department of Transportation warned of road conditions that were “difficult to impossible’ to traverse and asked commuters to “avoid the storm,” recommending chains, snow tires and 4x4 vehicles for any necessary travel.
State Route 89A was closed Sunday night in both directions between Flagstaff and Sedona, with no estimate for reopening.
The Mountain Line public bus system announced that as of mid-morning, the winter storm would result in reduced service on Route 10. Service on that route, which travels through NAU’s campus between downtown and Woodlands Village Boulevard, was down to just two buses.
“Weather conditions should ease later this week, so if people can put off travel until then, we advise them to do so. We are also asking commercial vehicles to avoid travel northbound on I-17 (through Tuesday),” said Bart Graves, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson.
DPS responded to 49 non-injury slide-offs along Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 in the Flagstaff area between Sunday morning and Monday evening. The department has not reported any major injury collisions or fatal crashes at this time.
Since Thursday, the Flagstaff Police Department reported 52 vehicle crashes, including two serious injuries, and responded to 16 calls for service related to parking violations, obstructions of the roadways and other related hazards.
The FPD is also handling other incidents, such as transporting individuals to local shelters and assisting with slide-offs. The department had responded to 69 calls for public assistance as of Monday afternoon and received several complaints related to vehicles being parked adjacent to roadways while people played in the snow.
“We would like to remind the community that safety is all of our responsibility and parking on the roadway creates an obstruction that could lead to a crash,” FPD spokesperson Charles Hernandez said.
The winter parking ordinance in Flagstaff remains in effect until April 1. Violations will result in parking citations and could lead to the vehicle being towed for snow removal operations. The FPD is reminding the community and visitors to adhere to seasonal parking restrictions to avoid receiving a citation and vehicle removal fees.
Postal truck freed
When a local postal truck found itself entrenched in a snowbank this afternoon, Flagstaff resident Molly Muller and her husband Jordan Muller sprung into action to help.
The Mullers described the nearly hour-long effort on North Turquoise Drive that involved a passing-by ambulance and the Flagstaff Fire Department.
“We worked at it for quite a while,” Molly Muller said. “They had chains on and everything, but they still weren’t going to get out without some help.”
Molly Muller said many vehicles passed by, including snow plows, but it was not until an ambulance from the Flagstaff Fire Department stopped that the fire department was informed.
Eventually, the Mullers and emergency personnel were able to free the delivery truck from the side of the road. Molly Muller said the driver was “grateful” for the assistance.
School and public service closures
Schools throughout Flagstaff closed and canceled remote classes for a snow day Monday.
Flagstaff Unified School District and Coconino Community College made their announcements first on Sunday evening. Later in the evening and early Monday morning, other local schools including Basis Flagstaff, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, and Northland Preparatory Academy made their own announcements canceling classes for the day.
All Northern Arizona University classes for Monday were being offered remotely using NAUFlex, but the university operated on a normal schedule. Campus Health Services, dining services and appointments for COVID-19 mitigation testing and vaccinations continued as scheduled.
Basis will be resuming classes online Tuesday, regardless of weather. As of 5 p.m. Monday, other schools have not yet announced their plans for Tuesday.
The City of Flagstaff put a hold on all trash and recycling collection services until conditions are safer. Workers were re-allocated to assist the city with snow operations.
Slide Rock State Park and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park were deemed inaccessible by the state because of the snow and both parks were closed. Jerome State Historic Park was also closed Monday.
Closures
On Monday afternoon, Interstate 17 was closed northbound at State Route 179, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Extreme winter conditions resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists were urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed.
Other closures as of 5 p.m.:
- State Route 87 is closed between the Bush Highway and Winslow
- State Route 260 is closed between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
- State Route 89A is closed between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
- State Route 89 is closed from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
Reporters Kaitlin Olson and Adrian Skabelund contributed to this article.