Pair of winter storms pummels Flagstaff

Winter storms continued to move throughout northern Arizona on Monday, bringing heavy snowfall, slick roadways and low visibility.

The National Weather Service projected areas above 4,000 feet in elevation to accumulate anywhere from 6 to 25 inches of snowfall from the second of two storms in short succession, prompting a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy winds up to 40 mph created “near whiteout” conditions, according to the NWS.

The initial storm dropped about a foot of snow between Friday night and Sunday.

Snowfall rates picked up throughout the day as storm systems moved north through the state. Some areas in northern Arizona received up to two feet of snow through Monday afternoon, with another 3-7 inches expected Monday night.

The forecast calls for another 2 to 4 inches early Tuesday before the storm gives way to mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a 60 percent chance of another round of snow showers on Friday.