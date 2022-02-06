Three change-makers who left their mark: Black women play important role in Flagstaff's history, present

In the Civil Rights Movement, reproductive justice, literature and the arts, in politics and science, there is not a single realm that Black women have not had a lasting impact on. In Flagstaff, where the following three women, each featured in the 2019 exhibit, "Resilience: Women in Flagstaff's Past and Present," live or have lived, the story is no different and highlighting their role is important both during Black History Month and year round.

"Resilience" was a collaboration between Northern Arizona University students, the Martin Springer Institute and the Northern Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, among others.

Shirley Sims

In 1944 Shirley Sims' father, mother and three older siblings boarded a train in central Louisiana headed to Flagstaff. Sims, longtime assistant pastor at Flagstaff's First Missionary Baptist Church, was not yet born. Her father, a worker at a lumber company in the small community of Rochelle, Louisiana, heard from an uncle that timber workers in Arizona were receiving higher wages than their counterparts in the South. Her father found a job in Flagstaff immediately.

The family initially moved in with the pastor of a local church on Flagstaff’s Southside, Sims said. She was born the next year.

As she was growing up Flagstaff was still divided along racial lines, which a young Sims sought to disrupt in various ways. It was the 1960s, the American civil rights movement was gathering steam.

As a student at the then-segregated Dunbar School (now the Murdoch Community Center), she saw the discrimination first hand. From a walkout she lead at Flagstaff High School after the parents of the white prom queen refused to let her be paired with the Black prom king, Moses Winsley, to a sit-in at a local restaurant.

“I’ve always been that person that would take a stand, for what is right or for someone I felt couldn’t speak for themselves. Doesn’t matter what color. That’s just who I am,” Sims said.

Sims was just 14 when she and a group of NAACP youth members walked into the El Charro Café on 409 S. San Francisco St.

At the time, September 1960, the Mexican restaurant had a policy not to serve black customers, Sims said.

“So it came through the senior NAACP to use the youth,” she said, adding they had all been given a little money so they could order dinner.

The group of students who walked in that day were not served.

“But because we initiated that, then it came back to the NAACP and the resolution was [the restaurant’s owners] would integrate and allow African Americans to be able to frequent the restaurant,” Sims said. “So it was not something that was very hard to accomplish, it just needed someone to stand up and say, ‘This is not OK.’”

Joan Dorsey

A photo of Joan Dorsey, the first Black flight attendant for American Airlines, shows her in a pressed work uniform at the base of a large aircraft.

Dorsey grew up in Flagstaff’s historically Black Southside neighborhood in the 1940s, in the family home on O’Leary Street where her niece, former mayor Coral Evans, also grew up. Dorsey’s mother was a homemaker and her father, like many other early Black residents of Flagstaff, worked at the Southwest Lumber Mill, which formerly stood on West Route 66.

Life for Dorsey, she said, was “wonderful” growing up in a neighborhood she remembered as diverse and community-oriented. She, like Sims, attended the Dunbar School and later studied at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1962.

Not only was Dorsey the first Black flight attendant for American, she was also the first in a supervisory role with the company.

“I was interviewed [for the job] five times. You know no one else had to go back that often. But I kept coming back and coming back,” she said.

“You have to be resilient, I think, growing up as an African American woman, and eventually deciding what you want to do in life.”

Dorsey’s job took her around the world. One particular job had her working on the charter flight for Hubert Humphrey, Lyndon Johnson’s vice president to-be, for an entire campaign season. She and other flight attendants sat down with Johnson at his ranch, where she told him about her work.

Humphrey was one of the main authors of the Civil Rights Act, something that was constantly in the back of Dorsey’s mind during her time flying with him.

“It was fighting for equality, which was what the message was. And equality was a big issue and I was right there also pursuing equality for everyone,” she said.

Dorsey retired from American in 1999.

Coral Evans

Coral Evans joined Flagstaff City Council in 2008, later running for mayor and winning in 2016.

The decision to enter politics was one prompted by her fight to save the Dunbar School from demolition. Evans' mother, among other family members had been one of its students.

The city was slated to sell the building, but Evans, along with the Southside Community Association, fought to keep it standing. The push proved successful and the school was renamed and re-designated as the Murdoch Community Center, a place that now serves as a historical landmark and community gathering space. The Dunbar School was desegregated in 1954.

“I grew up with stories of Dunbar. Then when I heard that the city was looking to sell it and tear it down, I knew we needed to save it,” Evans said. “This is a part of history. I grew up with an appreciation of this history, knowing where you come from, knowing not to make the same mistakes again.”

Evans began her bid for mayor the same year she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She decided not to make the news public, but continued campaigning with a team of people that helped her juggle her mayoral run with the cancer treatment.

“I love my community and I think it’s such an honor to be able to represent them," she said. "I love the way we come together when we have major issues, the conversations we have about the struggles and the conflicts we have with our different values and the best way to move forward from them."

Evans currently works on Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's transition team.

