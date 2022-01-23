Run Flagstaff, run

Vince Sherry will always be the first to point out that Run Flagstaff is so much more than a shoe store.

Sure, it carries all the latest Brooks, Hokas, Sauconys, running vests, gloves, water bottles and more–with Sherry and his staff curating the shoe selection to fit the unusual terrain of Flagstaff–but it’s also a hub for runners, both local and from around the world.

“We have a lot of success in providing folks with gear for the outdoor activities of Flagstaff,” Sherry, who owns the store alongside wife Sarah, said. “But we also serve as a home base for other things. We host and sponsor local events. Over the years the shop has done clinics, hosted guest speakers from Olympic trial qualifiers to Olympians. [Run Flagstaff] is a good place to get info on not just gear but things like trail access, running clubs and goings-on in the community, too.“

And he’s right. There’s Team Run Flagstaff, the training group. There’s also Kids Run Flagstaff, an offshoot of the adult version, intended to keep kids healthy, moving and enthusiastic about the sport. Run Flagstaff hosts and sponsors the annual Fourth of July Downtown Mile, the city’s largest running event. Through Run Flagstaff Timing and Events Management, the organization times races throughout the region. The list doesn’t end there, with sponsorships and donations to local grassroots organizations being a central part of what Sherry and his team do.

Run Flagstaff first opened on Humphrey’s Street as A Runner’s High in 2005 with engineer and local running fanatic Ryan Allison at the helm. Sherry joined a while later, becoming the manager in 2007, and making the move to the current location on Route 66 in 2009. He and Sarah became the new owners of Run Flagstaff in 2012.

Everyone who works at the shop, including Sherry, who ran track in college and has competed in more than his fair share of races, has a deep passion for the sport. But he is quick to point out that the type of runner varies. Some Run Flagstaff staff members compete at the national level, others run just to run, foregoing the marathon or Olympic trials or national teams entirely. It’s a group that, in this way, reflects Flagstaff’s tapestry of runners.

“The thing that everyone has in common is they all have passion for the sport and are knowledgeable about the products and the town,” Sherry said. “We try and help people into the sport as best we can and provide a place they can continue to come and talk about what they’re up to and how to facilitate a better experience in the sport.”

In other words, Run Flagstaff, in terms of both gear and advice, caters to all kinds of athletes–novice and advanced, hobbyist and professional.

It’s well known that Flagstaff has been a training ground for professional athletes for many years, in part because of the challenge presented by the elevation and the challenging terrain. As such, Run Flagstaff pays close attention to the environment in which it exists, stocking gear that can contend with the region’s obstacles.

“Flagstaff’s environment is unique, we have that lava rock which is really abrasive, so shoe grip is an issue, but so is durability and performance,” Sherry said. “We have a good eye for what will survive these trails. Even with the road shoes that we’re stocking, we know almost all of those here will eventually show up on an Urban Trail at some point, so we carry a selection that will work for that. At the same time, we have athletes in town who are running all over the world, so we also cater to them.”

The selection is a carefully curated and extensive “hodgepodge" as Sherry puts it.

“I don’t think you’d see a Nike Vaporfly and Hoka Speedgoat on the same wall in very many shops,” Sherry said. “We have a weird mix. In fact, we have picked up so many models that we have inventory off-site. We have a selection you’d normally see in a 5,000 square-foot store because Flagstaff has such a unique and quirky running selection. It has led to this hodgepodge, but I think that’s what’s so cool about it.”

With the recent opening of Run Sedona, Sherry’s business continues to grow, expanding alongside Flagstaff’s deep and ongoing love of running.

For more information about Run Flagstaff, its events, sponsorships and gear, visit www.runflagstaff.com/

