New Roots Fitness Co. keeps Flagstaff moving

Jesse Coddington firmly believes everyone should feel comfortable in a gym.

That's why New Roots Fitness Co., which he owns with wife Mandy, caters to newcomers and longtime athletes alike. The local gym, located in East Flagstaff has options for all bodies and skill levels.

“We feel like everyone deserves to be at the gym,” Coddington said. “First off we’re just really passionate that our gym is accessible to all, so when someone comes in we don’t assume they know what a barbell is, or that they know how to use a kettlebell or even a jump rope. We just want to celebrate everybody’s victories, and for some that’ll be a really heavy deadlift and for others it’ll be what some people take for granted, like being able to tie their shoe without getting out of breath.

New Roots operates on a functional fitness platform, offering group classes in addition to one-on-one sessions that work to prepare people for daily life. According to the Mayo Clinic, functional fitness exercises, “train your muscles to help you do everyday activities safely and efficiently.” The practice is fairly minimal when it comes to equipment, relying on the body’s own weight and resistance (adding weights as people progress) instead of complex and oftentimes inaccessible machinery.

New Roots’ strength and conditioning classes consist of weight training and movements that aim to get heart rates up and bodies in motion. The organization has three main classes, one for people over the age of 60, another for kids ages six to 12 – dubbed Kidz Fitness – and the general Strength and Conditioning course. Within the latter, New Roots offers three levels, fundamentals, intermediate and advanced. All three use the same movements, but adapt them to each individual.

New Roots began as New Roots Personal Training in 2008 after Coddington quit his job at a corporate gym in Phoenix and moved to Flagstaff. It was Mandy’s hometown and the place they wanted to start a family. Coddington worked nights at W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., using days to train clients until he and Mandy had saved enough money for the first New Roots building on 7th St. all while the two raised their two kids, 10-year-old Trinity and 8-year-old Justus.

New Roots moved into a new building in October 2020, turning the former location into Old Roots, a gym with 24/7 access for all members.

Through each New Roots class – now taught in the spacious 3rd St. location with its crisp white paint and sleek concrete floors – an expert team of fitness instructors gives clients the tools to maneuver through their day-to-day at peak performance, both physically and mentally.

“The idea is to get people ready for all types of movement, so anything you might need to be able to do outside of the gym, we get your body ready for that,” Coddington said. “We really believe that if people get stronger physically and mentally they’ll be better members of the community.”

Coddington deliberately steers away from trendy workout challenges and fast weight loss fads that dominate the messaging of mainstream fitness ad campaigns and chain gyms, and instead returns to the basics in movement, nutrition and lifestyle.

“I was a personal trainer at a big corporate gym in Phoenix and realized I didn’t like that atmosphere so I decided I wanted to open my own space,” he said. “Everything was about the quick diet, or some sort of results-driven weight loss challenge that doesn’t work or make you healthier. The Biggest Loser was really in, and I was like, ‘What is the opposite of all that?’”

Instead, Coddington and team strip away the swanky fitness buzzwords and focus on bringing exercise back to its roots, while fostering a strong sense of community in the process.

To learn more about New Roots Fitness Co., visit their website at newrootsfitco.com.

