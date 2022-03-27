Health & Medicine: Is sodium worth its salt?

Loved by chefs, sought by snackers and used prolifically in processed foods, salt has a long history of influence on the human palate. Not only is sodium chloride a wanted commodity, our body actually needs it.

“Sodium is a mineral that’s essential for life,” explained Dr. Katherine Kenny, president of the Phoenix American Heart Association Board and a certified adult nurse practitioner. “It’s regulated by our kidneys, and it helps control our body’s fluid balance. It also helps send nerve impulses and affects muscle function.”

Our desire for salt’s ping of the taste buds, amounting to about 3,400 milligrams (mg) daily, far outweighs our need of 500 mgs daily. Salt’s universal appeal — even animals head for the salt lick — has made this most desired element easily exploitable through the ages.

A valuable commodity

Salt’s recorded history starts some 5,000 years ago. Folks used salt to preserve food because salt inhibits bacterial life. It does this, basically, by sucking the life out of bacteria through osmosis: the water inside the bugs gets pulled outside, which destabilizes the organisms and leads to their death. Crafty merchants and the taxman took notice. Salt’s value rose high enough in medieval Europe to be called white gold.

To give an example of salt’s worth, the word salary comes from the word salarium (sal is Latin for “salt”), which referred to the “salt money” paid to Roman soldiers to purchase salt (the word soldier comes from sal dare or “go give salt”). To this day we describe something’s value as worth its salt.

The dark side of salt

Once refrigeration came on the scene, salt shifted entirely to palate pleasure. We not only add salt to make our food taste better, but one study found it to “improve the perception of product thickness, enhance sweetness, mask metallic or chemical off-notes and round out overall flavor while improving flavor intensity.” The food industry took note.

Salt has become one of the food industry’s favorite ingredients — the other two being sugar and fat. But salt has a dark side. It lights up all kinds of reward centers in our brain, including the same ones used by cocaine and heroin. That’s why you can’t just eat one (potato chip). And some research shows not enough salt may cause depression.

With salt’s incredible allure, it’s logical to wonder how we can develop a healthy relationship with it. Considering the health problems too much can cause, it’s worth trying.

Too much of a good thing

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 mg of salt a day and is moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day. AMA’s lofty goal comes down to salt’s innate action of attracting water. When we get more than we need our body flushes sodium out through the kidneys (and can take with it calcium since the two minerals are regulated by the same molecule). When there’s too much to flush, salt accumulates between cells and increases the body’s blood volume. This causes the heart to work harder and blood pressure to rise. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

“It’s like turning up the water supply to a garden hose,” Kenny explained. “The pressure in the hose increases as more water is blasted through it. Over time, high blood pressure may overstretch or injure the blood vessel walls and speed the buildup of plaque that can block blood flow. The added pressure tires out the heart by forcing it to work harder to pump blood through the body. And the extra water in your body can lead to bloating and weight gain.”

How to start

For most of us, a healthy sodium intake doesn’t mean cutting out the white gold completely. It could just mean tweaking a couple of eating habits. Since processed foods contain about 80% of our intake of sodium chloride, steering clear of convenience and canned foods is a great place to start. Then consider cutting down on fast food. When ordering food at a restaurant, Kenny advised asking the kitchen to make the order without extra salt. And always taste the food before adding salt.

“If you think it needs a boost of flavor,” Kenny said, “add freshly ground black pepper or a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime and test it again before adding salt. Lemon and pepper are especially good on fish, chicken and vegetables. Control portion sizes. When we cut calories, we usually cut the sodium too. Ask if smaller portions are available, share the meal with a friend or ask for a to-go box when you order and place half the meal in the box to eat later.”

Shaving off a bit here and there not only makes the transition away from too much salt easier but longer lasting. We even may notice we feel better doing it. And that’s worth its weight in gold.

