Health comes first: NAU serves the community through various services

Educating the next generation of healthcare leaders puts Northern Arizona University in a unique position to provide wellness services that expand health equity locally. At NAU, community members can access services such as low-cost dental cleanings, physical therapy, speech therapy and hearing evaluations. High-level nursing students provide health screenings, administer vaccines and much more. Here are a few of the ways NAU increases access to healthcare services and invests in strengthening the northern Arizona community.

Dental Hygiene Clinic

One of NAU’s most popular community services is the Dental Hygiene Clinic. Under the direct supervision of faculty members, dental hygiene students provide area residents with affordable, preventative dental care for those who can least manage the cost. This service can help patients avert serious and expensive dental and other medical problems down the road.

Clinic appointments generally last from two-and-a-half to three hours and include cleaning, exam, x-rays and fluoride. A flat fee is charged for appointments and insurance is not accepted or billed. The cost is $65 for adults; $60 for NAU students, alumni, faculty, staff and anyone over the age of 65; and $45 for children ages 13 and younger. Sealants are $5 per tooth. Through the Smiles for Veterans program, veterans ages 60 and older receive free dental care at the clinic. Qualifying adults can also access free dental care at NAU through the Coconino County Dental Care Voucher program. Special Kiddie Clinics are held several times a year to provide care to children ages 2-12.

Appointments are required for all services, and the clinic is located on the NAU campus. To schedule an appointment, call 928-523-3500 or email dentalhygiene.clinic@nau.edu. For information about Smiles for Veterans, call Mark Lamberton at 520-245-2997 or email smilesforveterans@gmail.com. For more information about the NAU Dental Hygiene Clinic and a link to the Coconino County Dental Care Voucher application, visit nau.edu/dental-hygiene/clinic.

Physical Therapy Clinic

Another popular and long-standing program is the free NAU Physical Therapy Clinic. Held on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and open to anyone age 18 or older, the free clinic has a dual purpose.

According to Michelle Cook, an administrative associate for the prestigious PT program, “It teaches our doctoral students to work with patients and provides free physical therapy to anyone in need.”

Cook says the clinic’s patients include students whose family insurance doesn’t apply in Flagstaff, people with insurance whose benefits have run out or have an expensive co-pay, and the uninsured.

Patients can be seen three times, and services are focused on musculoskeletal complaints, including strains, sprains, aches and pains. Doctoral PT students work under the direct supervision of licensed physical therapists.

In addition to the regular clinic, PT students also work with patients with neurological issues resulting from, for example, stroke or traumatic brain injury. Intensive, two-day evaluations are offered once each semester for these patients, and regular clinic appointments are held on Tuesdays.

The department also conducts intensive, two-day evaluations for pediatric patients at various times throughout each year.

To make an appointment for the Friday PT clinic, call 928-523-4092 or email nauptclinic@nau.edu; or visit nau.edu/physical-therapy/pt-clinic for more information.

Patients interested in the neurology clinics can also contact Cook at 928-523-4092.

Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic

NAU’s Communication Sciences and Disorders department hosts a Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic open to all ages that offers a full range of speech, language and hearing services, including voice evaluation and treatment, cognitive retraining, audiological evaluation and hearing aid dispensing. The therapy programs can be customized for individuals and groups in various settings, including the NAU campus, schools, hospitals, and residential care facilities. Services are provided by graduate student clinicians working under the direct supervision of clinical faculty certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

The clinic provides services for accent modification, aphasia, audiology services, child language disorders, cognitive-communication disorders, dysphagia, fluency disorders, literacy, motor speech disorders, speech sound disorders and voice disorders.

According to department representative Stacey Magee, the department also sponsors a choir, the Mountain Tremors, for Parkinson’s patients. Research has shown a proven benefit—the slowing and possible reversal of symptoms—from the vocal training and mental cognition necessary to sing as a group.

On the other side of the age spectrum, the department offers services to very young patients. Parents of children up to age five with concerns about their child’s communication development can access free speech, language and hearing screenings.

Fees may apply for Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic services. For audiology services, the department bills insurance and contracts with several insurance companies and Medicare. Other services are charged directly to the patient. For more information, visit nau.edu/csd/clinic, call 928-523-8110, or email shclinic@nau.edu.

School of Nursing

Students in NAU’s popular nursing program provide various community services across the region, including schools, hospitals and shelters for the unhoused. According to Dawn Rivas, the interim director of the School of Nursing, the department deploys student nurses wherever they can be of use.

“We send students to FUSD [Flagstaff Unified School District], to help with COVID mitigation and developmental screening on some children. At North Country [Healthcare], we provide pediatric home health care. Last semester we went to Winslow Indian Health Care Center and did flu clinics. This semester we’re going to Flagstaff Family Food Center. We partnered our psychiatric rotation with the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition to reach out to elders in their homes.”

The list goes on, she said, including home health agencies, community places, homeless shelters, and wherever else people may need help.

